DeathSprint 66 – A cyberpunk Track and Field for adults?

DeathSprint 66 – A cyberpunk Track and Field for adults?

Key Art from DeathSprint 66 showing a cyborg running on a red background.

The latest press release and trailer from Sumo Digital for the freshly announced DeathSprint 66 conjures up images of The Running Man, Track and Field, and even Fall Guys without ever letting you get a glimpse behind the scenes at what to really expect.

Billed as a new Bloodsport, the Cyberpunked-up trailer shows robotic athletes lining up on the start line, presumably for some kind of futuristic Olympic 100m sprint, but we are also promised that they will be eviscerated like never before:

“Tune in to see streams of blood splatter the course, as eight racers dash through our trap-filled tracks, facing off against deadly buzzsaws, perilous leaps, and the biggest threat of all – each other. Heads will roll, just like you always wanted them to!”

See, now your interest is peaked too. The trailer is only the announcement trailer so presumably we will get to see much more as the months roll by as the game is expected to launch at some point this year. It is purely a teaser at the moment and even a tiny bit of, er sprinting or evisceration would have been nice. There is a sentence you only ever write when you are a games journalist.

So the takeaway so far, the premise looks and sounds cool, but can we have some game to get excited about, please?

DeathSprint 66 features

It’s not clear what the 66 aspect relates to either yet, but it’s obviously in the future. It seems unlikely to be 2066 but with the way the world is going, who knows?

  • Eight players on foot racing mayhem in The Deadliest Show on Earth
  • Dodge buzzsaws, lasers, and Death Pits to stay on course
  • Earn Hype to boost past other runners, or gain weapons and tools to get the upper hand
  • Survive races and earn sponsorships to customize your clone’s bodysuits

Hopefully it won’t be packed full of microtransactions like Dragon’s Dogma 2 turned out to be.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

