Asus teases new ROG Ally which could launch today complete with an OLED screen

Asus teases new ROG Ally which could launch today complete with an OLED screen

A new ROG Ally is set to launch

There’s a new ASUS ROG Ally set to be unveiled and it looks like it will be shown off in just a few hours time.

The original ROG Ally has been the most potent Steam Deck competitor over the past few months and coming pre-installed with Windows 11 meant that it was much more of an all-round gaming PC in your pocket than the Deck.

With that said, as nice as it was there are so many things we would want to see from a new Ally, a better screen, improved battery life, and an overhaul to the default Armor Crate launcher it comes with.

How many of those dreams are about to be realized in just a few short hours we do not yet know but the video Premiere that has just been uploaded to YouTube is called “The next ROG Ally is coming…” and it will go live at noon PT / 8 pm GMT.

A post on X from ROG Global said, “This week marks the first year since the announcement of the #ROGAlly in 2023. We’ve spent the last year making the Ally even better with new features and updates, but there’s one other thing that truly makes what the Ally is today: You!

What is known about the ROG ALLY 2?

We are assuming this will be the Ally 2 but it could just be an iteration bump. We can see from the image that it is black, rather than the white original, which I liked but stood out a bit too much for some – maybe there will be a white version too, or this could just be to differentiate between the haves and have-nots.

The reason we are thinking it could have an OLED screen is that that is the key difference between the original Ally and the new Steam Deck models. Asus will be very wary of pushing the price too high however, but an OLED display would like command another $100 or so, even though the Ally is more expensive out of the blocks with a standard screen.

Battery life is also key, an OLED will take up more battery but Valve managed to squeeze considerably more juice into the OLED version of the Steam Deck.

We only have a few more hours to wait to find out what we are getting next, and hopefully a release date.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

