The PlayStation 5 game releases in 2024 you don’t want to miss

Sony has released a trailer for some of the most exciting PlayStation 5 games coming out in 2024 and it is looking like a fantastic year for PS5 owners. There are some long-awaited follow-ups and some exciting new titles too. Here are some of the highlights that gamers will not want to miss.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release date: 02/29/2024

Final Fantasy VII was a genre-defining game from 1997 and a fan-favorite Final Fantasy game, bringing Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs) to the Western world. Rebirth is the second part of a multi-game remake project that brings this foundational experience into the modern day with high fidelity to the original. Cloud and the gang have escaped Midgar and are hot on the heels of Sephiroth. The game will culminate with the party’s journey to “The Forgotten Capital”, paving the way for an epic third and final part in this series.

Developers Square Enix say that Rebirth can be enjoyed by anyone, even if they haven’t played Final Fantasy VII: Remake or Intergrade, and Rebirth will include story recap videos, but it seems likely that players will get the best experience by playing the first part first. There is a pre-order pack available which includes Remake and Rebirth for the same price as preordering Rebirth on its own, or players can pick up Remake for a steep discount until the end of the day (Jan 5) to try it out before committing.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Release date: 01/18/2024

This single-player action-adventure platforming game is a new, stand-alone installment in the long-running series that started back in 1989. The player takes control of Sargon, a protagonist new to this game. He’s a sword-wielding prodigy and highly athletic, making the combat fast-paced and the movement frenetic and dynamic. Ubisoft has also hinted that this new prince will have time-based powers of some kind, which could lead to highly tactical fights. The footage included in the video looks gorgeous and highly produced and if you’re interested in platforming games at all, this will be one to look out for.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 02/02/2024

It looks like the much-delayed DC Comics shooter will finally be on players’ screens in February. Taking place in a fictional city named Metropolis, players will be pitted against the DC Superheros once sworn to protect but now hell-bent on destruction. There are four playable characters (Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark), each of which will have different moves both in combat and in traversal, making the city a huge part of the game. Players can dive in solo or take on the game with a multiplayer group of up to four people.

Stellar Blade

Release date: To be announced

Stellar Blade is a brand-new stand-alone title from Sony Entertainment where the player must save humanity from extinction. Already delayed after an initially planned release in 2023, Sony now seems confident that the exciting new game will be in players’ hands this year. You play as Eve, a paratrooper, who has returned to earth with one goal: to save it from the malevolent force that has taken over. The story is the focus of this action-adventure but Sony also promises fast-paced combat and attack combos.

As well as these flagship games, the video also contained many PlayStation 5 games coming this year:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – 01/19/2024

Helldivers 2 – 02/08/2024

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – To be confirmed

Concord – To be announced

Tekken 8 – 01/26/2024

Pacific Drive – 02/22/2024

Forever Skies – To be announced

The Casting of Frank Stone – To be determined

Rise of the Ronin – 03/22/2024

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – To be confirmed

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – 01/29/2024

Foamstars – To be confirmed

Silent Hill 2 Remake – To be determined

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 01/26/2024

The Plucky Squire – To be confirmed

If you’re more of an Xbox player, there are tons of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month that shouldn’t be missed.

