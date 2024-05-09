Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Banned he is. Yoda booted from Fortnite after causing games to crash

Banned he is. Yoda booted from Fortnite after causing games to crash

An AI-generated image of Yoda waving goodbye

Let’s be honest, it is going to be difficult for me to do a story about Yoda without talking like that, so you are going to have to bear with me. Afraid I am.

It seems Epic Games has removed the Yoda back bling from the game after it was highlighted to be causing major crashing issues for some people, but only after they pulled a particular emote.

A series of videos posted online showed characters sporting the back bling suddenly being dropped out of the game with an error message. It is not certain what caused the anomaly but its Force was certainly strong enough to mash the game out of existence so subsequently the bling has been eradicated from the game.

The issue occurred when carrying out the Zoidberg Scuttle emote and was highlighted by iFireMonkey, a big-time Fortnite poster and leaker on X.

iFireMonkey posted, “If you do the Zoidberg Scuttle emote while wearing the Yoda back bling, there is a high chance that you will crash your game.

This is due to Yoda’s face bugging out with the emote.

There are also reports that this will crash people in your squad games as well”

The video also posted shows a character doing the emote before being presented with a grey screen saying, “Fortnite has crashed. We’re very sorry that this happened and we are working towards preventing it in the future.”

It seems it is now being prevented from happening again by the removal of the offending add-on with Epic’s Fortnite account later posting, “Due to an issue that may have been causing crashes for some players, we’ve temporarily disabled the Yoda Back Bling while the team is working on a fix,”

As yet there is no sign on the fix and with the event due to complete in a few days time, the devs are up against the clock to bring him back in time.

The Fortnite Darth Vader boss was also recently nerfed for being more powerful than you could possibly imagine, leading devs to tone him down a little.

Featured Image: AI-Generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A new ROG Ally is set to launch
Asus teases new ROG Ally which could launch today complete with an OLED screen
Paul McNally
An AI-generated image of Yoda waving goodbye
Banned he is. Yoda booted from Fortnite after causing games to crash
Paul McNally
Sonic the Hedgehog and other characters from the franchise all running forward towards an iconic gold ring in the foreground.
Sonic Rumble: Sega battle-royale game is coming soon
Ali Rees
Chai, the main playable character, and 808, a black cat, from Hi-Fi Rush are leaping dynamically across the image.
Xbox staff not out of the woods yet as more cost-cutting could be around the corner
Ali Rees
What If...An Immersive Story from Disney Plus will feature MCU characters The Watcher and Wong in a virtual reality setting
A new Marvel ‘What If…?’ experience is coming to Apple’s Vision Pro
Sam Shedden

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

ONLINE CASINO, illustration, 3d render
Gambling

Online casinos are future for US gambling industry, claim insiders
Graeme Hanna27 seconds

Online casino gambling is the future for the sector, according to several industry insiders in the US. This week at the SBC Summit North America, a major gambling industry conference,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.