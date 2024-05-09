Banned he is. Yoda booted from Fortnite after causing games to crash

Let’s be honest, it is going to be difficult for me to do a story about Yoda without talking like that, so you are going to have to bear with me. Afraid I am.

It seems Epic Games has removed the Yoda back bling from the game after it was highlighted to be causing major crashing issues for some people, but only after they pulled a particular emote.

A series of videos posted online showed characters sporting the back bling suddenly being dropped out of the game with an error message. It is not certain what caused the anomaly but its Force was certainly strong enough to mash the game out of existence so subsequently the bling has been eradicated from the game.

The issue occurred when carrying out the Zoidberg Scuttle emote and was highlighted by iFireMonkey, a big-time Fortnite poster and leaker on X.

iFireMonkey posted, “If you do the Zoidberg Scuttle emote while wearing the Yoda back bling, there is a high chance that you will crash your game.

This is due to Yoda’s face bugging out with the emote.

There are also reports that this will crash people in your squad games as well”

The video also posted shows a character doing the emote before being presented with a grey screen saying, “Fortnite has crashed. We’re very sorry that this happened and we are working towards preventing it in the future.”

It seems it is now being prevented from happening again by the removal of the offending add-on with Epic’s Fortnite account later posting, “Due to an issue that may have been causing crashes for some players, we’ve temporarily disabled the Yoda Back Bling while the team is working on a fix,”

As yet there is no sign on the fix and with the event due to complete in a few days time, the devs are up against the clock to bring him back in time.

The Fortnite Darth Vader boss was also recently nerfed for being more powerful than you could possibly imagine, leading devs to tone him down a little.

