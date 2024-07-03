Dungeons & Dragons’ new crafting system – what is it and when could it come to a video game near you?

Dungeons and Dragons rulesets are intrinsically linked with many video games that we play today – the most recent and obvious of which was Baldur’s Gate 3, which was largely based on the D&D 5th Edition of its rules.

A new set of core rules for 2024 how is set to change up a lot of things that are bound to make their way into our screens at some point in the future.

The D&D YouTube channel has released a short five-minute-long video explaining how crafting – something we use in just about any RPG we ever play will change in the new 2024 Core Rulebook which is set to release in the middle of September and be ordered now.

Crafting changes will come as part of a re-examining of equipment rules completely and aims to explain exactly what each item of equipment does mechanically, to save any Dungeon Master ad hoc decisions. Why have those when you can just simplify things in general?

The video, which is well worth a few minutes of your time, sees D&D’s lead rules designer explain the new system and how it will work with the equipment you may come across on your travels. You will be able to use specific tools to craft specific items including Potions of Healing.

While these rule changes will take time to be officially adopted into any new games that use D&D rule sets, some of the base ideas may come through quickly. A lot of games use the “idea” of a Dungeons and Dragons ruleset as a base for a lot of what they do, but don’t implement them lock, stock, and barrel.

We will likely see some of the ideas that arrive in the 2024 Core rules in our RPGs quicker than we may imagine and hopefully, they will make just that little bit more user-friendly.