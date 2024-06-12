Latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update adds eight new suits completely free of charge

Spider-Man is instantly recognizable from his striking red and blue suit that has stood the test of time from its inception until today. However, since his jump from comics to games, with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you have the opportunity to switch up the look on both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

While there are a plethora of suits on offer in the sequel to the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, there could always be more.

Sony and Insomniac have heard that call and in the newest update, hitting your PS5 on June 18, there will be eight new suits added to the game.

Now these suits aren’t just your regular color changes, the majority are custom-designed by fashion designer Colm Dillane (KidSuper) alongside some sporting stars like Real Madrid’s Vini Jr. and F1’s Lando Norris.

There may even be some highly requested additions from Into The Spider-Verse that many have been clambering for since the launch of the game.

What’s more, all eight suits are completely free, you won’t need to pay a penny more to get your hands on them. This is (sadly) pretty rare in this day in age where microtransactions are shoved down player’s throats, whether they wanted them or not.

New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits: A full list

As previously stated, there are eight new suits in total to don when the Spider-Man 2 update drops on June 18, 2024.

While we’ve touched on some of the new additions, here is a full list in all its web-slinging glory:

Metro Suit (Miles Morales) – Designed by KidSuper

Ginga Suit (Miles Morales) – Co-designed by Vini Jr. and KidSuper

Animated Suit (Miles Morales)

Uptown Pride Suit (Miles Morales)

Fluro Suit (Peter Parker) – Co-designed by Lando Norris and KidSuper

Motorchic Suit (Peter Parker) – Co-designed by Rina Sawayama and KidSuper

Last Stand Suit (Peter Parker)

Into The Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

If you want a full rundown on each of the suits listed, take a look at the official PlayStation blog for other tidbits on how they were designed and more.