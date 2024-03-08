Subscribe
Insomniac may have accidentally leaked its upcoming Spider-Man 2 DLC

Marvel Spider Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received a huge patch which added New Game Plus, new suits, and…more than Insomniac intended. Players have discovered a menu in-game that details the entire arc of a villain named “Beetle Villain”.

The update accidentally left player access to a development menu, and Insomniac has warned fans on Twitter that using the menu could corrupt their saves and interrupt trophy progress. However, this hasn’t stopped some players from digging in to uncover what’s in there.

As well as revealing the villainous focal point of the DLC, the menu also reveals the true identity of the Beetle Villain – Beetle Janice. Janice is reformed mobster Tombstone’s daughter.

It’s unclear whether Insomniac is still working on this DLC if we will see other iconic characters in any DLC, or if this is just a remnant from other development work. Some information does seem to line up with data that was obtained from leaks and hacks Insomniac suffered late last year.

The company has not issued a statement on the screenshots and no official DLC has been announced.

They have however announced that a hotfix will be coming soon to remove the access to the debug menu so players will be safe from accidentally corrupting their save files.

What was included in the Spider-Man 2 update?

As well as this accidental inclusion, the March 7 update came with many much-requested features for Spider-Man 2. Most notably, the update included a New Game Plus mode which enables players to continue their enjoyment of the game beyond their first playthrough.

The update has added some vital accessibility options to the game too, including audio descriptions and screen reader compatibility, both vital tools for some disabled players.

Featured image credit: Insomniac Games

Ali Rees
