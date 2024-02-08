Insomniac announce huge update for Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games, developers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5, have announced an update for Spider-Man 2 which will include “highly requested features”. The update is due to come out on 7 March.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7 Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more! Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

The main feature that will be added is New Game Plus (NG+), one of the most highly requested features for the game since its launch in October 2023. NG+ is a mode of gameplay that players gain access to after beating the game which is usually designed to be a scaled-up challenge. Sometimes players will retain access to skills and equipment they unlocked during their first playthrough, but it is unknown whether this will be the case in Spider-Man 2’s NG+.

Insomniac intended to launch Spider-Man 2’s NG+ mode at the end of 2023, but in a post on X they announced that more time was required to ensure the update met their high standards and that the update would be delayed until early 2024.

What else will be added in the update?

In a recent social media post, Insomniac announced they would be adding new suits to Spider-Man 2 in the update. In the previous post which announced the delay, they mentioned adding audio descriptions, as well the ability to change the time of day and swap tendril colors. They also said in the same update that they are looking to add the ability for players to replay specific missions.

Spider-Man 2 is an action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony. It is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and according to the review aggregator Metacritic received “universal acclaim” from critics and players alike. It was nominated for Game of the Year in the 2023 Game Awards and despite missing out on the accolade, just being nominated is huge praise.

It was recently announced that PlayStation Plus subscribers will get access to a 2-hour trial of Spider-Man 2 as part of the PlayStation Valentine’s Celebration. If players choose to then buy the game, progress from the trial will carry over to the full game and players can pick up from where they ended the demo.

Featured image credit: Insomniac Games/Sony