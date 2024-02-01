PlayStation Premium subscribers get Spider-Man 2 trial

The smash hit Insomniac Studios game will be available to Sony’s premium monthly subscription.

The news was announced on the Playstation Blog as part of the February unveiling of what is on offer to PS Plus members.

The adventures of Miles and Peter across the cityscape of New York will be free to premium subscribers starting February 6. The game was one of the top-selling titles across 2023 .

Valentines celebration

The blog announcement was part of the PSN Valentine celebration, and fans of the website will love being able to pick up a preview of the record sales-setting Sony title.

The blog post read:

“Get a taste of the life of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they swing through the city and face various villains. As a PlayStation Plus Premium member, you’ll have access to Marel’s Spider-Man 2 with a 2-hour time-limited trial starting February 6. Trophies and save progress from this trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.”

The announcement was made alongside monthly games FOAMSTARS, Rollerdome, and Steel Rising.

FOAMSTARS is the new 4V4 online party shooter from Square Enix. Game modes include: Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party.

Each campaign a new FOAMSTAR will become playable as part of the five week season pass, wich has a free and paid-for option.

Rollerdome is a first-person shooter meets skater from critically acclaimed studio Roll7. It is a throwback to the James Caan-led dystopian blood sport film Rollerball.

Players compete in a deathmatch to become champions of the Rollerdome tournament. Winner of three 2023 BAFTA titles, including Best British Game, this is certainly a boon for monthly subscribers.

Finally, Steel Rising caps off the February games of the month.

Set in a dystopian version of France where a robot army has quelled the revolution, the game follows the story of Aegis as they experience the combat and the mysteries of the era.

PlayStation Plus members will also receive exclusive skins for Fall Guys and the February titles highlighted come with a Spotify playlist .

Image credit: PlayStation Blog.