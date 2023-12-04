The Game Awards – Who will be 2023’s big winners on the night?

The annual highlight of the Industry awards season takes place in LA this week and after a stellar year for gaming, it’s highly possible some big names are going to miss out altogether. It’s time once again for The Game Awards.

2023 is the year we finally got a new Zelda game. Nerdy Dungeons and Dragons RPGs were taken mainstream by Larian Studios, who proved that if you love a project enough during production, gamers will both appreciate it and flock to it.

We also got more sequels. A lot more sequels including Spiderman 2, Alan Wake 2, and Resident Evil 4 to keep fans of those franchises happy.

We even got a new Super Mario game that will have done nothing to harm Nintendo Switch sales, just in case you weren’t swayed by Tears of the Kingdom earlier in the year. It is also the year that Microsoft is expected to overtake Sony in terms of gaming revenue. And that is a big deal. Oh, and we also got a GTA VI trailer. Also a big deal.

Inevitably there were some misses where the 2022 crystal ball may have got it wrong. We might have been expecting the new Bethesda universe of Starfield to be queuing up for awards. Not to be. Hogwarts Legacy also misses out on any Game of the Year accolade despite recreating a charming digitized version of JK Rowling’s vision – but with Rowling comes baggage these days and that may have just been enough controversy to keep Hogwarts Legacy away from the podium.

When are The Game Awards 2023 and how can you watch them?

You don’t need to be in Los Angeles to take in the glitz and glamor of the 10th annual Game Awards.

The show will take place from 7.30 PM ET, live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Thursday 7th December.

Presented once again by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards has released this year’s Hype Trailer on YouTube which you can watch below, but when it comes to the event itself, you will be able to tune in on Twitch, YouTube, or Peacock. Once again the awards will be co-streamed by many popular content creators and streamers, so if you want a specific take on what’s going on, you will have plenty of choice with whom to join.

Who are the 2023 Game Awards Nominees?

There are so many categories at The Game Awards and we will look at a few of the main ones in more detail, starting with the big one – Game of the Year

Game of the Year Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros Wonder

This is too close to call. The labor of love that was Baldur’s Gate 3 has a strong chance of scooping the big prize, but Alan Wake 2, Zelda, or Super Mario could also snatch it. The outliers are Spiderman 2 and Resident Evil 4 here, but they could still cause a shock.





Best Narrative Nominees

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Again it is hard to look much further than with Baldur’s Gate 3 or Alan Wake 2 for the win here. Cyberpunk’s Phantom Liberty booked the talents of Idris Elba and he really elevated the narrative, but in terms of storytelling, you would expect the award to head elsewhere.

Best Sports/Racing Nominees

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

The sports category is always an interesting one, and this year potentially more so as it is the first year Electronic Arts split from FIFA for its football game – introducing the world to EA FC24 instead. How will the new IP hold up against what came before it?



Racing games are strongly represented – F1 23 proved remarkably popular this year and the arrival of any new Forza game always has to be taken seriously.

Best Indie Game Nominees

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Sea Of Stars

Viewfinder

2023 saw some terrific indie games. Dave the Diver has stood out and attracted a huge amount of attention for a pixelated scuba diver trying to catch fish to keep a sushi restaurant open. With its clever mix of chilled gameplay, coupled with a risk and reward mechanic, it would be a surprise if it didn’t win big here – although Sea of Stars might push it close.

Featured Image: The Game Awards

Other images courtesy of CD Projekt Red, Larian Studios