Marvel drops trailer for immersive VR What If…? series

Marvel drops trailer for immersive VR What If…? series

Artwork for Marvel Studios' What If...?

Fans of Marvel’s animated series What If…? will soon be able to dive into the alternative timelines of the MCU using immersive VR.

In an exclusive, free limited release for Apple Vision Pro users, Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have teamed up to create What If…? – An Immersive Story, the first-ever interactive Disney+ original. The mixed reality experience brings characters like Wong the Sorcerer Supreme and the Watcher into people’s homes in an hour-long narrative-driven show.

Users will meet variants from across the Multiverse, be faced with decisions to make about the Infinity Stones and hold the future of reality in their hands. From the look of the trailer, moving your hand can create portals, just like Wong and his sorcerers, but there appear to be many more opportunities to quite literally get hands-on with the characters from the MCU – and their variants.

“This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all,” said executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh. “I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

Marvel’s What If…? An Immersive Story release date

What If…? – An Immersive Story will be available for a limited time only from Thursday, May 30. It will be a limited release exclusively to the Apple Vision Pro, with no word of it coming to any other platforms.

ILM Immersive, who partnered with Marvel Studios for this project, has also worked on home VR experiences such as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and the Emmy-nominated Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, as well as location-based experiences like Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Damage Control. These titles demonstrate its existing relationship with Disney and its related IPs, suggesting there are further possibilities for more creations down the line.

Featured image: Marvel Studios

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

