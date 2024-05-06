New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Homelander from The Boys

A new gameplay trailer has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 showing the upcoming DLC character Homelander in action.

The antagonist from the Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys” is set to be introduced into the Netherrealm Studios’ game soon, although a specific release date has not yet been announced.

The trailer for the acclaimed video game franchise is explicit, showing the character consuming breast milk – a rather peculiar obsession. In the first Fatality, he hits The Seven leader Liu Kang with his laser vision until he explodes Kang’s head. It also shows a scene where he delivers an uppercut that sends his opponent soaring into the air and directly into the path of a jet plane. As expected, the trailer has been age-restricted and is viewable directly on YouTube.

Ferra is featured in the trailer, although she isn’t shown in the gameplay. She is seen springing into action with a victory animation and perching atop a bag of severed heads. She will be the last Kameo fighter in Kombat Pack 1. Similar to Homelander, a specific release date for her has not yet been announced.

First teaser for Homelander in ‘MORTAL KOMBAT 1’ https://t.co/IVN3zvyyAA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2024

Can you play Mortal Kombat 1 now?

Mortal Kombat 1 is already available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The standard edition is available physically and digitally for $69.99. It was one of the best-selling video games of 2023.

Homelander will be the fifth of six DLC characters included in the Kombat Pack 1 for the game.

Omni-Man and Quan Chi were previously released in November and December 2023, respectively. March saw the addition of Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker, voiced by John Cena. Last month, Mortal Kombat ninja Ermac also joined the roster, with Homelander set to arrive this spring. The lineup will be completed in the summer with the introduction of Mortal Kombat X character Takeda Takahashi.

As with the other DLC characters, Homelander will initially be available through the Kombat Pack, followed by a standalone purchase option a week later.

Featured image: Netherrealm Studios