New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Homelander from The Boys

New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features DLC character Homelander in action. A digital rendering of Homelander, a character from "The Boys," depicted in a video game setting. He is dressed in his signature red and blue superhero costume with golden shoulder pads, holding and intently sniffing a small carton of milk. His expression is serene, eyes closed, highlighting his peculiar obsession with breast milk. The background is dark and blurred, emphasizing his figure in the foreground.
The villain has a strange obsession with a certain type of milk

A new gameplay trailer has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 showing the upcoming DLC character Homelander in action.

The antagonist from the Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys” is set to be introduced into the Netherrealm Studios’ game soon, although a specific release date has not yet been announced.

The trailer for the acclaimed video game franchise is explicit, showing the character consuming breast milk – a rather peculiar obsession. In the first Fatality, he hits The Seven leader Liu Kang with his laser vision until he explodes Kang’s head. It also shows a scene where he delivers an uppercut that sends his opponent soaring into the air and directly into the path of a jet plane. As expected, the trailer has been age-restricted and is viewable directly on YouTube.

Ferra is featured in the trailer, although she isn’t shown in the gameplay. She is seen springing into action with a victory animation and perching atop a bag of severed heads. She will be the last Kameo fighter in Kombat Pack 1. Similar to Homelander, a specific release date for her has not yet been announced.

Can you play Mortal Kombat 1 now?

Mortal Kombat 1 is already available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The standard edition is available physically and digitally for $69.99. It was one of the best-selling video games of 2023.

Homelander will be the fifth of six DLC characters included in the Kombat Pack 1 for the game.

Omni-Man and Quan Chi were previously released in November and December 2023, respectively. March saw the addition of Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker, voiced by John Cena. Last month, Mortal Kombat ninja Ermac also joined the roster, with Homelander set to arrive this spring. The lineup will be completed in the summer with the introduction of Mortal Kombat X character Takeda Takahashi.

As with the other DLC characters, Homelander will initially be available through the Kombat Pack, followed by a standalone purchase option a week later.

Featured image: Netherrealm Studios

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

