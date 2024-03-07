Subscribe
Home Xbox Free Play Days this weekend brings you Mortal Kombat 1

Xbox Free Play Days this weekend brings you Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 fighters squaring up to each other.

It’s nearly the weekend and time once more for another round of Xbox Free Play Days where we get to play games that we might not own for absolutely nothing as an enhanced try before you buy.

This weekend’s session will definitely be of interest to fight fans who may not, as yet, have plumped for the new Mortal Kombat 1 reboot of the classic gruesome fighting game.

As well as ripping people’s spines out, if that might not be your bag we also have From Space, Moving Out 2, and Ed-0: Zombie Uprising.

The games are free to play from now until 11th March so if you start now you will certainly be able to add to your Gamer scores without spending a single penny.

If you have a Game Pass subscription already From Space is already included in that so it’s probably worth seeing which of the other three you want to spend your time on. We imagine most of the efforts will land with Mortal Kombat 1 as it is a highly-polished AAA fighting game with a great pedigree. Be aware though that the download size is a whopping 175GB – that’s a lot of bandwidth and storage space for a couple of days worth of entertainment. You have been warned!

What are this weekend’s Free Play Days Games?

Moving Out 2

Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, pack up and ship out!

From Space

That’s no bubblegum army, that’s an endless horde of menacingly pink aliens taking over our planet! Enough sweet talk, grab your gear, we need you and your squad to defeat the pink pests!

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!

Ed–0: Zombie Uprising

A rogue-like action where traditional Japanese characters (Samurai, Sumo Wrestler, and Ninja) destroy hordes of zombies. Since everything is randomly generated, no run will be the same. Decision-making will be essential but there are some RPG elements as well.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of EmuDeck running on a Steam Deck
EmuDeck adds new emulators – won’t remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Paul McNally
A futuristic 3D render of Generative AI, represented by a sleek, metallic sphere with intricate patterns. The sphere is emitting a soft, glowing light, and at its center is a stylized brain symbol. The background is a vast, digital landscape with a blend of abstract shapes and a futuristic cityscape, emphasizing the boundless potential of artificial intelligence.
What is generative AI? How does it work?
Rachael Davis
PlayStation 5 Pro release date.
PlayStation 5 Pro: release date, price, and specs
Rachael Davis
Mortal Kombat 1 fighters squaring up to each other.
Xbox Free Play Days this weekend brings you Mortal Kombat 1
Paul McNally
A screenshot of a frozen city in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 – Everything we know so far – release date, beta access, plot, and price
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of EmuDeck running on a Steam Deck
Entertainment

EmuDeck adds new emulators - won't remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Paul McNally11 mins

With this week’s shot across the bows from Nintendo to the emulator community - well, more of a direct hit really, you might expect those involved in the emulation scene...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.