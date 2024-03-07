Xbox Free Play Days this weekend brings you Mortal Kombat 1

It’s nearly the weekend and time once more for another round of Xbox Free Play Days where we get to play games that we might not own for absolutely nothing as an enhanced try before you buy.

This weekend’s session will definitely be of interest to fight fans who may not, as yet, have plumped for the new Mortal Kombat 1 reboot of the classic gruesome fighting game.

As well as ripping people’s spines out, if that might not be your bag we also have From Space, Moving Out 2, and Ed-0: Zombie Uprising.

The games are free to play from now until 11th March so if you start now you will certainly be able to add to your Gamer scores without spending a single penny.

If you have a Game Pass subscription already From Space is already included in that so it’s probably worth seeing which of the other three you want to spend your time on. We imagine most of the efforts will land with Mortal Kombat 1 as it is a highly-polished AAA fighting game with a great pedigree. Be aware though that the download size is a whopping 175GB – that’s a lot of bandwidth and storage space for a couple of days worth of entertainment. You have been warned!

What are this weekend’s Free Play Days Games?

Moving Out 2

Moving Out 2 is the wacky sequel to the world-famous physics-based moving simulator. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, pack up and ship out!

From Space

That’s no bubblegum army, that’s an endless horde of menacingly pink aliens taking over our planet! Enough sweet talk, grab your gear, we need you and your squad to defeat the pink pests!

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!

Ed–0: Zombie Uprising

A rogue-like action where traditional Japanese characters (Samurai, Sumo Wrestler, and Ninja) destroy hordes of zombies. Since everything is randomly generated, no run will be the same. Decision-making will be essential but there are some RPG elements as well.