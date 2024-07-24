Marvel Rivals voice actors: Who are the names behind the game’s heroes?

When Marvel’s superheroes made the jump from page to screen, incredible actors played their parts, really bringing the characters to life.

This is similarly the case in Marvel Rivals with some really impressive voice talent lending their chords to the plethora of personalities.

Here, we’ll reveal what we know on the Marvel Rivals voice actors so you can put a face to the in-game quips.

All confirmed Marvel Rivals voice actors

Sadly, there has only been one officially confirmed Marvel Rivals voice actor even though there are a bunch of playable heroes in both the Alpha and Closed Beta Test.

This is Yuri Lowenthal, who is playing Spider-Man. You may recognize both the voice and the name since he has also voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man in both the Marvel’s Spider-Man games, as well as in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

He has been in a bunch of other games too such as the more recent Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, so if you haven’t played the Spidey titles, this is where you may be familiar with his work.

Rumored Marvel Rivals voice actors

Even though there is only one official revealed name on the voice cast, it’s always fun to speculate on the other talent in the roster.

Here are some rumored voice actors, and their associated heroes in the game, that we’ve managed to compile based on the keen ears of players around the world and our own guesses:

Star-Lord – Scott Porter

Doctor Strange – Liam O’Brien

Iron Man – Josh Keaton

Loki – Troy Baker

Rocket Racoon – Nolan North

Peni Parker – Kimiko Glenn

Galacta – Cassandra Lee Morris

Scarlet Witch – Kate Higgins

Magneto – James Arnold Taylor

Once NetEase confirms more voice actors we’ll be sure to fill up that confirmed list and hopefully, some of our educated picks will make it on.

Either way, it’s just fantastic to see that the devs haven’t gone in half baked on the talent and we get to hear great embodiments of truly beloved characters.