Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Marvel Rivals system requirements: Can your PC run the Closed Beta Test?

Marvel Rivals system requirements: Can your PC run the Closed Beta Test?

Black Panther and Magik in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is back after the pretty impressive Alpha, bringing with it more characters for the roster and those same intense battles to see who comes out on top.

If you didn’t get in the first time around, or simply want to jog your memory on if your PC can run it, we’re going to go through the full Marvel Rivals system requirements right here.

We’ll take a look at both minimum and recommended specs so if you have a more budget setup, you’ll be able to see if it can scrape by.

Marvel Rivals system requirements

As promised, if you read on you’ll be able to see both the minimum and recommended Marvel Rivals system requirements.

We think you’ll likely be shocked by how low the minimum requirements are and you’ll likely be able to play the game on a pretty ancient machine compared to that of today’s high-powered components.

Marvel Rivals minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space

Marvel Rivals recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700-XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space

Is Marvel Rivals on Steam Deck?

The X-Man Storm leads Elektra and other heroes in flight toward an unseen adversary in a promotional image for the Marvel Rivals video game.

If you were looking to get in on the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta via Steam Deck, you’re likely going to be left wanting.

There’s no ‘official’ way of getting it to run via Steam so unfortunately, you’ll have to be tethered to that PC instead.

However, if you’ve done a little tinkering and are dual booting Windows, you can install it that way.

It does run quite nicely on really low settings but you will be missing out on those pretty character designs and maps.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

marvel rivals characters
Marvel Rivals voice actors: Who are the names behind the game’s heroes?
Jacob Woodward
Black Panther and Magik in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals system requirements: Can your PC run the Closed Beta Test?
Jacob Woodward
marvel rivals fight
Marvel Rivals hero list: Who are the playable characters in the Closed Beta?
Jacob Woodward
Create Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite v30.30 patch
Fortnite update v30.30: New Tracks, Fall Guys, and Deadpool skins
Sophie Atkinson
A variety of heroes fighting in Marvel Rivals
How to get Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test key
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

marvel rivals characters
Gaming

Marvel Rivals voice actors: Who are the names behind the game's heroes?
Jacob Woodward2 hours

When Marvel’s superheroes made the jump from page to screen, incredible actors played their parts, really bringing the characters to life. This is similarly the case in Marvel Rivals with...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.