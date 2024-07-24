Marvel Rivals system requirements: Can your PC run the Closed Beta Test?

Marvel Rivals is back after the pretty impressive Alpha, bringing with it more characters for the roster and those same intense battles to see who comes out on top.

If you didn’t get in the first time around, or simply want to jog your memory on if your PC can run it, we’re going to go through the full Marvel Rivals system requirements right here.

We’ll take a look at both minimum and recommended specs so if you have a more budget setup, you’ll be able to see if it can scrape by.

Marvel Rivals system requirements

As promised, if you read on you’ll be able to see both the minimum and recommended Marvel Rivals system requirements.

We think you’ll likely be shocked by how low the minimum requirements are and you’ll likely be able to play the game on a pretty ancient machine compared to that of today’s high-powered components.

Marvel Rivals minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Marvel Rivals recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700-XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Is Marvel Rivals on Steam Deck?

If you were looking to get in on the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta via Steam Deck, you’re likely going to be left wanting.

There’s no ‘official’ way of getting it to run via Steam so unfortunately, you’ll have to be tethered to that PC instead.

However, if you’ve done a little tinkering and are dual booting Windows, you can install it that way.

It does run quite nicely on really low settings but you will be missing out on those pretty character designs and maps.