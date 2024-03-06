PS5 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC in two months time

Big PC games news as the exceptional PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghosts of Tsushima is heading to a hard drive near you in a little over two months time.

Sony, Sucker Punch, and Nixxes will bring the Director’s Cut to the PC on 16th May (a day before my birthday if you are looking for an easy present) alongside loads of added bonuses such as ultra-widescreen monitor support for its cinematic masterpiece.

The PC version is fully optimized not only for standard displays but also for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions, alongside a frankly ridiculous 48:9 for triple monitor setups. This is going to be seriously good.

Unlike many ports where you just get lumbered with the existing controller mapping, Ghosts of Tsushima will allow you to use Steam Input to allow you to map what you like where you like, but if you play your PC games with a PlayStation DualSense controller you will get haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so you will be able to feel the tension of pulling on your bowstring as you prepare to strike.

Pre-purchasing on Steam or Epic Games Store will get you the following items

New Game+ Horse

Traveler’s Attire

Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop

Brian Fleming, Co-Founder of Sucker Punch said, “We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!”

What is Ghosts of Tsushima?

The game is set in feudal Japan, much like the forthcoming Rise of the Ronin, and as a lone young Samurai who has seen the Samurai army of his home on Tsushima Island wiped out by the invading Mongol Army vows to seek revenge.

Priced at $59.99/£49.99 Ghosts of Tsushima can be pre-ordered now.