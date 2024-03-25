Subscribe
How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft



Japan is super popular in culture at the moment, from the excellent Shogun TV series to Godzilla, Tokyo Vice, Rise of the Ronin, and Ghost of Tsushima, we don’t seem to be able to move for the Land of the Rising Sun. Surely you can make it in Infinite Craft though. Of course you can.

How to craft Japan

Konnichiwa Infinite Crafters, today we are going to make one of the most popular countries in the game, but one a lot of people seem to be struggling with. We can get there in just over 23 stages and as ever, if you have been playing for a while you probably have some of the needed items in your inventory already, so have a scan through the list first to see if you can save yourself a little work.

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Tree = Wood
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Fire + Wood = Campfire
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Campfire + Earth = Charcoal#
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Coal + Lava = Diamond
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Diamond + Stone = Jewel
  • Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
  • Jewel + Ocean = Pearl
  • Pearl + Tsunami = Pearl Harbor
  • Earth + Pearl Harbor = Japan

Now we have Japan, see if you can go on to make some classic monsters such as Godzilla and the like.

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

