How to make Britney Spears in Infinite Craft

Are you at the point where you are so entrenched down an Infinite Craft rabbit hole you need somebody to hit you one more time to bring you back to reality? Is your relationship with this browser-based phenomenon becoming toxic? Are you a slaaaaaaaaaaaave…. Okay, I don’t know any more Britney songs so I will stop there.

We recently created movie icon John Rambo so we thought we would soften things up with former pop-princess who was once the best-known person on the planet. And to prove that, she’s made it into Infinite Craft. Let’s craft us some Britney Bitc…

How to craft Britney Spears

Surprisingly not much in the way of shaved heads in here, but getting to Britney is not an overly arduous process and begins with some of the more basic element mixing.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Tempest + Wind = Tornado

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Planet + Tornado = Cyclone

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cyclone + Fire = Fire Tornado

Fire + Steam = Engine

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Engine + Fire Tornado = Fire Truck

Fire + Mud = Brick

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Brick + Fire Truck = Fireplace

Fire + Glass = Lens

Smoke + Witch = Wizard

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Fireplace + Stone = Oven

Airship + Fire = Crash

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Steam + Wizard = Cloud

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Crash + Oven = Toast

Cloud + Microscope = Rain

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Rain + Toast = Cereal

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Cereal + Lava = Pop

Flower + Steam = Perfume

Perfume + Pop = Britney Spears

There are a few obscure bits to get there, and again if you have been following all of our Infinite Craft Guides you will likely have a bunch of the items you need on the way already. Perfume + Pop was always going to give us Britney though!

Featured Image: Ai-generated by Ideogram 1.0

