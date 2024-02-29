How to make Britney Spears in Infinite Craft

Are you at the point where you are so entrenched down an Infinite Craft rabbit hole you need somebody to hit you one more time to bring you back to reality? Is your relationship with this browser-based phenomenon becoming toxic? Are you a slaaaaaaaaaaaave…. Okay, I don’t know any more Britney songs so I will stop there.

We recently created movie icon John Rambo so we thought we would soften things up with former pop-princess who was once the best-known person on the planet. And to prove that, she’s made it into Infinite Craft. Let’s craft us some Britney Bitc…

How to craft Britney Spears

Surprisingly not much in the way of shaved heads in here, but getting to Britney is not an overly arduous process and begins with some of the more basic element mixing.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Tempest + Wind = Tornado
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Planet + Tornado = Cyclone
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Cyclone + Fire = Fire Tornado
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Engine + Fire Tornado = Fire Truck
  • Fire + Mud = Brick
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Brick + Fire Truck = Fireplace
  • Fire + Glass = Lens
  • Smoke + Witch = Wizard
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Fireplace + Stone = Oven
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Steam + Wizard = Cloud
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Crash + Oven = Toast
  • Cloud + Microscope = Rain
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Rain + Toast = Cereal
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Cereal + Lava = Pop
  • Flower + Steam = Perfume
  • Perfume + Pop = Britney Spears

There are a few obscure bits to get there, and again if you have been following all of our Infinite Craft Guides you will likely have a bunch of the items you need on the way already. Perfume + Pop was always going to give us Britney though!

Featured Image: Ai-generated by Ideogram 1.0

