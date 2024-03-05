How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

The day has finally arrived, we can put it off no longer. The original princess of pop Britney Spears was never going to be enough. Today friends we are going to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. It’s true, this could be the event that starts the apocalypse. If so. Sorry.
How to craft Taylor Swift
There are two strands we need to get to Tay-tay. We need American Princess and Heartbreak. Combo the two and ta-da. We will start by generating American Princess and then move on to Heartbreak for the second part.
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Tree + Wish = Money
- Human + Money = Rich
- Human + Rich = King
- King + Love = Queen
- Queen + America = American Queen
- American Queen + American Queen = American King
- American King + American Queen = American Prince
- American Prince + Love = American Princess
Right. That was simple. Now let’s get Heartbreak.
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Venus + Steam = Life
- Life + Smoke = Vampire
- Life + Vampire = Death
- Love + Death = Heartbreak
Now – American Princess + Heartbreak = Taylor Swift
If you have Tsunami (check out our other guides below if you haven’t, it appears in lots of them) you can now use
Taylor Swift + Tsunami = Swiftie
You can also make a bunch of Taylor Swift’s songs – try mixing Speech + Taylor Swift = Speak Now and Taylor Swift + History = Story of Us.
There will be more obviously so good luck!
Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram
