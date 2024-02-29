How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything in Infinite Craft

If you thought we were going into a deep philosophical debate when we showed you how to craft Rambo and Britney you haven’t seen anything yet. This lesson in Infinite Crafting is about getting the answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything. By the time we get to the end of this one, you will be able to debate just about everything in a bar with strangers. Strap in, it’s a long one.
How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything
To get there we are going to need to get Riddle, Riddle of the Sphinx, and Coconut Tsunami (yes we know, it is Infinite Craft though and some of it is a bit mad). Let’s get going because this has been puzzling humanity for centuries.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
- Ocean + Stone = Island
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
- Brick + Island = Prison
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Crocodile + Stonehenge = Dinosaur
- Dust + Prison = Prisoner
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Dust + Prisoner = Slave
- Airship + Fire = Crash
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Egg + Egg = Bird
- Lake + Time = Aeon
- Crash + Slave = Slavery
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Island + Tree = Palm
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Bird + Bird = Flock
- Aeon + Brick = Pyramid
- Crash + Slavery = Traffic
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Palm + Steam = Palm Tree
- Fire + Lens = Magnifying Glass
- Flock + Flock = Herd
- Pyramid + Stone = Sphinx
- Mud + Traffic = Jam
- Garden + Swamp = Marsh
- Palm Tree + Wind = Coconut
- Herd + Magnifying Glass = Shepherd
- Jam + Sphinx = Riddle
- Tempest + Water = Tsunami
- Coconut + Marsh = Coconut Milk
- Riddle + Shepherd = Riddle of the Sphinx
- Coconut Milk + Tsunami = Coconut Tsunami
- Coconut Tsunami + Riddle of the Sphinx = The Answer To Life, The Universe, And Everything
