How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything in Infinite Craft

If you thought we were going into a deep philosophical debate when we showed you how to craft Rambo and Britney you haven’t seen anything yet. This lesson in Infinite Crafting is about getting the answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything. By the time we get to the end of this one, you will be able to debate just about everything in a bar with strangers. Strap in, it’s a long one.

How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything

To get there we are going to need to get Riddle, Riddle of the Sphinx, and Coconut Tsunami (yes we know, it is Infinite Craft though and some of it is a bit mad). Let’s get going because this has been puzzling humanity for centuries.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Plant + Tempest = Tree

Lava + Sea = Stone

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Ocean + Stone = Island

Fire + Mud = Brick

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile

Brick + Island = Prison

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Crocodile + Stonehenge = Dinosaur

Dust + Prison = Prisoner

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Dust + Prisoner = Slave

Airship + Fire = Crash

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Egg + Egg = Bird

Lake + Time = Aeon

Crash + Slave = Slavery

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Island + Tree = Palm

Fire + Glass = Lens

Bird + Bird = Flock

Aeon + Brick = Pyramid

Crash + Slavery = Traffic

Flower + Plant = Garden

Palm + Steam = Palm Tree

Fire + Lens = Magnifying Glass

Flock + Flock = Herd

Pyramid + Stone = Sphinx

Mud + Traffic = Jam

Garden + Swamp = Marsh

Palm Tree + Wind = Coconut

Herd + Magnifying Glass = Shepherd

Jam + Sphinx = Riddle

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Coconut + Marsh = Coconut Milk

Riddle + Shepherd = Riddle of the Sphinx

Coconut Milk + Tsunami = Coconut Tsunami

Coconut Tsunami + Riddle of the Sphinx = The Answer To Life, The Universe, And Everything

Featured Image: AI-generated by Ideogram 1.0

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides