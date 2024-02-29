How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything in Infinite Craft

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024 / Game / News
An Ai-generated image of the answer to life, the universe and everything

If you thought we were going into a deep philosophical debate when we showed you how to craft Rambo and Britney you haven’t seen anything yet. This lesson in Infinite Crafting is about getting the answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything. By the time we get to the end of this one, you will be able to debate just about everything in a bar with strangers. Strap in, it’s a long one.

How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything

To get there we are going to need to get Riddle, Riddle of the Sphinx, and Coconut Tsunami (yes we know, it is Infinite Craft though and some of it is a bit mad). Let’s get going because this has been puzzling humanity for centuries.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Plant + Tempest = Tree
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
  • Ocean + Stone = Island
  • Fire + Mud = Brick
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
  • Brick + Island = Prison
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Crocodile + Stonehenge = Dinosaur
  • Dust + Prison = Prisoner
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Dust + Prisoner = Slave
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Egg + Egg = Bird
  • Lake + Time = Aeon
  • Crash + Slave = Slavery
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Island + Tree = Palm
  • Fire + Glass = Lens
  • Bird + Bird = Flock
  • Aeon + Brick = Pyramid
  • Crash + Slavery = Traffic
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Palm + Steam = Palm Tree
  • Fire + Lens = Magnifying Glass
  • Flock + Flock = Herd
  • Pyramid + Stone = Sphinx
  • Mud + Traffic = Jam
  • Garden + Swamp = Marsh
  • Palm Tree + Wind = Coconut
  • Herd + Magnifying Glass = Shepherd
  • Jam + Sphinx = Riddle
  • Tempest + Water = Tsunami
  • Coconut + Marsh = Coconut Milk
  • Riddle + Shepherd = Riddle of the Sphinx
  • Coconut Milk + Tsunami = Coconut Tsunami
  • Coconut Tsunami + Riddle of the Sphinx = The Answer To Life, The Universe, And Everything

Featured Image: AI-generated by Ideogram 1.0

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.