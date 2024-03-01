How to make Harry Potter and Hogwarts in Infinite Craft

It’s time to bring a little magic into Infinite Craft and with it a bit of the world of one of the best-loved literary characters in recent times. Harry Potter. Hogwarts is our destination today, although we will also get 007 himself, James Bond en route to add to our collection before we also get the little wizard Harry Potter himself, who we need to get to Hogwarts.
If you have been following our other guides, like those listed at the bottom of the page, you will already have a lot of these items, so you may be able to skip ahead in the process.
How to craft Harry Potter and Hogwarts
There are a lot of steps here, and not all of them are obvious. Many of the early items you should already have unless you are playing for the first time
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Duck + Water = Duckling
- Dust + Tree = Wood
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Duck + Duckling = Family
- Fire + Wood = Campfire
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Earth + Family = Farm
- Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Earth + Farm = Field
- Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Field + Steam = Fog
- Coal + Fire = Diamond
- Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Diamond + Fog = Frost
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Frost + Frost = Ice
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Crocodile + Earth = Egypt
- Glass + Lake = Mirror
- Garden + Swamp = Marsh
- Ice + Stone = Iceberg
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Ocean + Star = Sea Star
- Egypt + Plant = Papyrus
- Earth + Fairy = Gnome
- Lake + Mirror = Narcissus
- Iceberg + Marsh = Penguin
- Sea Star + Time = Starfish
- Stone + Stone = Boulder
- Gnome + Papyrus = Scroll
- Mirror + Narcissus = Selfie
- Airship + Fire = Crash
- Marsh + Penguin = Tuxedo
- Boulder + Starfish = Stonefish
- Campfire + Dust = Ghost
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Fire + Scroll = Spell
- Crash + Selfie = Selfie Stick
- Stonefish + Tuxedo = James Bond
- Brick + Ghost = Haunted House
- Selfie Stick + Spell = Wand
- James Bond + Time = 007
- Haunted House + Haunted House = Haunted Mansion
- 007 + Wand = Harry Potter
- Harry Potter + Haunted Mansion = Hogwarts
Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram 1.0
You may like these other Infinite Craft guides
- How to make Pokemon and Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft
- How to make Donald Trump in Infinite Craft
- How to make cool monsters in Infinite Craft
- How to make disasters in Infinite Craft
- How to make Superheroes (Batman, Wonder-Woman and Superman) in Infinite Craft
- How to make Spongebob Squarepants in Infinite Craft
- How to make religion, Islam and Christianity in Infinite Craft
- How to make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Infinite Craft
- How to make a Nuclear Bomb in Infinite Craft
- How to make AI in Infinite Craft
- How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
- How to cheat at Infinite Craft
- How to make the Internet in Infinite Craft
- How to make Apollo 13, Saturn V, and NASA in Infinite Craft
- How to make Rambo in Infinite Craft
- How to make Britney Spears in Infinite Craft
- How to get The Answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything in Infinite Craft