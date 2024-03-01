How to make Harry Potter and Hogwarts in Infinite Craft

Mar 1, 2024
It’s time to bring a little magic into Infinite Craft and with it a bit of the world of one of the best-loved literary characters in recent times. Harry Potter. Hogwarts is our destination today, although we will also get 007 himself, James Bond en route to add to our collection before we also get the little wizard Harry Potter himself, who we need to get to Hogwarts. 

If you have been following our other guides, like those listed at the bottom of the page, you will already have a lot of these items, so you may be able to skip ahead in the process.

How to craft Harry Potter and Hogwarts

There are a lot of steps here, and not all of them are obvious. Many of the early items you should already have unless you are playing for the first time

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Plant + Tempest = Tree
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Duck + Water = Duckling
  • Dust + Tree = Wood
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Duck + Duckling = Family
  • Fire + Wood = Campfire
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Earth + Family = Farm
  • Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Earth + Farm = Field
  • Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Field + Steam = Fog
  • Coal + Fire = Diamond
  • Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Diamond + Fog = Frost
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Frost + Frost = Ice
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Crocodile + Earth = Egypt
  • Glass + Lake = Mirror
  • Garden + Swamp = Marsh
  • Ice + Stone = Iceberg
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Ocean + Star = Sea Star
  • Egypt + Plant = Papyrus
  • Earth + Fairy = Gnome
  • Lake + Mirror = Narcissus
  • Iceberg + Marsh = Penguin
  • Sea Star + Time = Starfish
  • Stone + Stone = Boulder
  • Gnome + Papyrus = Scroll
  • Mirror + Narcissus = Selfie
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Marsh + Penguin = Tuxedo
  • Boulder + Starfish = Stonefish
  • Campfire + Dust = Ghost
  • Fire + Mud = Brick
  • Fire + Scroll = Spell
  • Crash + Selfie = Selfie Stick
  • Stonefish + Tuxedo = James Bond
  • Brick + Ghost = Haunted House
  • Selfie Stick + Spell = Wand
  • James Bond + Time = 007
  • Haunted House + Haunted House = Haunted Mansion
  • 007 + Wand = Harry Potter
  • Harry Potter + Haunted Mansion = Hogwarts

