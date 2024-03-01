How to make Harry Potter and Hogwarts in Infinite Craft

It’s time to bring a little magic into Infinite Craft and with it a bit of the world of one of the best-loved literary characters in recent times. Harry Potter. Hogwarts is our destination today, although we will also get 007 himself, James Bond en route to add to our collection before we also get the little wizard Harry Potter himself, who we need to get to Hogwarts.

If you have been following our other guides, like those listed at the bottom of the page, you will already have a lot of these items, so you may be able to skip ahead in the process.

How to craft Harry Potter and Hogwarts

There are a lot of steps here, and not all of them are obvious. Many of the early items you should already have unless you are playing for the first time

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Water = Plant

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Plant + Tempest = Tree

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Duck + Water = Duckling

Dust + Tree = Wood

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Earth + Fire = Lava

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Duck + Duckling = Family

Fire + Wood = Campfire

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Earth + Family = Farm

Campfire + Earth = Charcoal

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Earth + Farm = Field

Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Field + Steam = Fog

Coal + Fire = Diamond

Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Diamond + Fog = Frost

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Flower + Plant = Garden

Frost + Frost = Ice

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Planet + Planet = Star

Crocodile + Earth = Egypt

Glass + Lake = Mirror

Garden + Swamp = Marsh

Ice + Stone = Iceberg

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Ocean + Star = Sea Star

Egypt + Plant = Papyrus

Earth + Fairy = Gnome

Lake + Mirror = Narcissus

Iceberg + Marsh = Penguin

Sea Star + Time = Starfish

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Gnome + Papyrus = Scroll

Mirror + Narcissus = Selfie

Airship + Fire = Crash

Marsh + Penguin = Tuxedo

Boulder + Starfish = Stonefish

Campfire + Dust = Ghost

Fire + Mud = Brick

Fire + Scroll = Spell

Crash + Selfie = Selfie Stick

Stonefish + Tuxedo = James Bond

Brick + Ghost = Haunted House

Selfie Stick + Spell = Wand

James Bond + Time = 007

Haunted House + Haunted House = Haunted Mansion

007 + Wand = Harry Potter

Harry Potter + Haunted Mansion = Hogwarts

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram 1.0

