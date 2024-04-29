Languagesx
Lara Croft's sexy pinups will be added back to Tomb Raider remaster

Lara Croft’s sexy pinups will be added back to Tomb Raider remaster

Lara Croft, hero of Tomb Raider III, stands in front of a row of lockers waving her hand, above and behind her are two pinup style images stuck to the walls, showing Croft in provocative pinup-style poses
tl;dr

Tomb Raider Remastered I-III released in February, garnering praise but encountering glitches in porting. Pinup posters of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider III vanished in updated visuals due to developer error, not censorship. Aspyr acknowledged the issue and promised the posters' return in Patch 3, although some players find them inappropriate.

The first three Tomb Raider games — first published between 1996 and 1998 — relaunched as Tomb Raider Remastered I-III back in February, and  while the remasters have been met with praise, there have been a fair few glitches and mishaps when porting the old into the new.

One bumble not entirely expected by fans involves a set of pinup posters starring heroine Lara Croft in the locker room preceding the “Sleeping With Fishes” act in The Lost Artifact add-on for Tomb Raider III.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that these pinups were on show just as they were in the original game but, if the player switched the game to its updated and remade visuals, they vanished.

Lara Croft, hero of Tomb Raider, winks at the viewer while brandishing a pistol in front of a row of lockers, two pinups showing Croft in sexy poses appear over her shoulders

The Lara Croft pinup posters for example were completely removed from Tomb Raider 3 in the latest patch, leaving players to assume that Aspyr was deliberately censoring the game. However, it appears that this wasn’t an intentional removal and instead, it was a simple developer error.

The pinups in Tomb Raider 3

Debunking what most thought to be censoring in the HD version, Aspyr actually thanked passionate fans for bringing this to their attention. The studio stated that the “posters in Sleeping With The Fishes (The Lost Artifact) were inadvertently removed in the HD version of the game”, suggesting that not even the developers had an idea this occurred.

These posters will make a return to the game “in Patch 3” but when this will be is currently unknown since there has been no official announcement for the release date of this next update.

If we were to look at the past updates, these have been pushed around the middle of the month, so if the trend continues, we could see Patch 3 hit our screens between May 10-18.

Not all want the posters to return though due to their somewhat lewd nature. A user on Tomb Raider Forums suggested that they are “incongruous” and actually “broke the immersion” which others also agree with. Whether you’re a fan of them or not though these images will be making a return.

Maybe a toggle option could be included in a further update to allow those offended to remove them intentionally for their playthrough.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

