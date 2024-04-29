Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home ‘Free Stellar Blade’ petition closes in on 50,000 signatures in fight against censorship

‘Free Stellar Blade’ petition closes in on 50,000 signatures in fight against censorship

Stellar Blade

In a bid to fight back against censorship, over 45,000 gamers have signed a petition titled ‘Free Stellar Blade’ with calls for the developer to revert changes to a character’s outfit.

Stellar Blade is a newly released action-adventure video game that has been developed by Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Currently, it’s only available on PS5.

The petition went live on Friday 26 April and it’s now just 5,000 signatures away from reaching its next goal of 50,000 people. To support the cause, gamers have left video responses to cite the reasons why they’re passionate about the changes being revoked.

The Stellar Blade team took to the X social media platform ahead of the release to proudly share that the game will be an ‘uncensored version in all countries, including the Japanese version.”

Since then, some censorship of EVE’s outfits has taken place which has prompted some gamers to sign the petition. The changes are small but result in the character’s clothing providing more coverage than the uncensored version.

Free Stellar Blade petition to be delivered to developers 

Mark Kern, a former video game executive who used to work for Blizzard Entertainment, started the campaign and explained why this petition matters to him: “…The content has been censored from the original trailer version posted by Sony.

“We, as gamers, want this content back. We relied on it, we made the game the #1 pre-order worldwide because of it, and this is the true game we want.”

He goes on to describe the game as being a ‘cultural beacon for freedom of expression’ at a time when he says Sony is ‘censoring games more than ever.’

“…But for reasons unknown, the game was censored, changes were made. What we received after our good faith purchase was not the same as advertised.”

Kern explains how the petition will be printed in Korea and delivered in Korea to the Shift Up offices. It will also be delivered to Sony PlayStation in North America.

In the ‘reasons for signing’ section, gamers have expressed their concerns about ongoing censorship and have explained why they’re marking their name in the appeal.

One person said: “This game was the only bright spot in a sea of man-ish female protagonists. Please don’t steal beauty from us!”

While another suggested false advertisement has taken place: “Stellar Blade was advertised as being an uncensored product.

“Sony, however, has forced the developer to censor the game and, as a result, are selling a different product than was advertised.”

Featured Image: Stellar Blade

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Stellar Blade
‘Free Stellar Blade’ petition closes in on 50,000 signatures in fight against censorship
Sophie Atkinson
A desk setup with a Glorious Gaming keyboard on it.
Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops
Paul McNally
A wintry scene in Manor Lords with snow covering the ground.
Manor Lords: How to survive the harshest of winters
Paul McNally
The Finals' Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled. The image is a promotional graphic for a competitive event titled "THE FINALS." It features two opposing teams, divided by a central versus (VS) sign. On the left, there is a team with blue-toned lighting, and one prominent individual in the foreground is holding a trophy. Behind him, slightly faded, are his teammates. On the right, under red-toned lighting, there's another team, with the foremost person holding a gun, possibly from a video game, hinting at an esports context. Behind him, his teammates are also slightly faded. The contrasting colors and the presence of weaponry suggest that this event could be a video game tournament final, emphasizing the competitive nature of the occasion.
The Finals’ Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled
Suswati Basu
Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Stellar Blade
Gaming

'Free Stellar Blade' petition closes in on 50,000 signatures in fight against censorship
Sophie Atkinson35 seconds

In a bid to fight back against censorship, over 45,000 gamers have signed a petition titled ‘Free Stellar Blade’ with calls for the developer to revert changes to a character's...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.