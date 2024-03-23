Stellar Blade – Release date, trailers, editions, platforms, and everything we know

Ahead of its release, Stellar Blade has been catching the eye of many a gamer with its real attention to detail on both character models, and the overall world aesthetic.

If you’ve seen any of the images flying around the internet, you might have got a bit of deja vu, thinking you’ve seen this game before. This is likely because Stellar Blade is the new name for the previously announced Project EVE, revealed to the public in 2021.

To update you on all the goings on, we’ll take you through everything we know on Stellar Blade including its release date, trailers, platforms, editions, and more.

What is the Stellar Blade release date?

Stellar Blade will launch on April 26, 2024, as confirmed in January 31st’s State of Play livestream. This has been a long time coming for those that have been following the game’s journey since it was actually announced way back in 2021 under the aforementioned Project EVE name.

Stellar Blade trailers

Since Stellar Blade has been in development for some time, there have been a few different trailers to show off what the game has to offer.

The first official trailer when the game was still called Project EVE can be seen below. This was released during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase and had a pretty hefty amount of footage.

The second trailer we have for your viewing pleasure is from a whole year later during the 2022 PlayStation State of Play, and focused on what to expect from the story. Watch it for yourself here:

And the final bit of Stellar Blade trailer goodness is a full gameplay overview, giving you a deep dive on different mechanics and characters you will encounter. This is the longest trailer of the three and goes pretty in depth so we’d suggest avoiding it if you don’t want any more in-game spoilers.

What platforms is Stellar Blade on?

Stellar Blade is a PS5 exclusive title meaning it will only launch on this system, leaving both Xbox and PC users wanting.

However, when first announced under the name Project EVE, it was going to be a multi-platform release. But, after Sony stepped in and decided to pump funds into the project, it changed its name as well as becoming an exclusive.

We don’t expect this to change in the near future but with the trend of PlayStation titles slowly making their way onto PC, we could see Stellar Blade on the Steam store in a couple of years.

All Stellar Blade editions

As with most games released today, Stellar Blade has different editions that you can purchase based on your preference. Here are all of the Stellar Blade editions on offer and what they contain:

Stellar Blade Standard Edition

The full Stellar Blade game only

Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition

Full Stellar Blade game

Stargazer Suit for EVE

Half-rim Glasses for EVE

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

As you can see, there are only two editions on offer for Stellar Blade, with the Deluxe Edition being the go-to for those that are a fan of cosmetics. Interestingly, this edition also provides EXP and Gold meaning that there are actual in-game benefits for sparing no expense.

What is the Stellar Blade pre-order bonus?

If you really liked the look of Stellar Blade from its trailers, you can secure a pre-order that will also net you some extra goodies. These pre-order bonuses are provided no matter if you purchase the Standard of Digital Deluxe Edition, which is certainly welcomed.

Here are the Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses:

Planet Diving Suit for EVE

Classic Round Glasses for EVE

Ear Armor Earrings for EVE

Who is the Stellar Blade main character?

If you haven’t guessed yet, EVE is the name of the main character you’ll be taking control of who is a sword-wielding, gun-shooting member of the 7th Airborne Squad.

Known as Angel to some, her task is to save the post-apocalyptic planet by defeating the Elder Naytiba.

She won’t work alone though as there will be two companions to help along the way – earth born Adam and 5th Airborne Squad member Lily.

Her outfits, while being a stylish affair, offer serious functionality to the player, possessing various different buffs to her skills.

What does the Stellar Blade Skin Suit do?

We’ve already touched on the fact that Stellar Blade has garnered attention for its character design but what if we told you there was an even more risque outfit for EVE?

Well, this outfit is called the Skin Suit, and as you would expect, is even more revealing that the default clothing. But, if you equip it, it comes with a price.

This price is that it enhances the difficulty of the game dramatically as it disables any shields that you EVE may have.

At this point, we’re unsure as to whether you’ll be getting one hit by enemies or if your life bar is strong enough to withstand a slight beating, but as and when we get that information we’ll update you.

Featured image: Stellar Blade