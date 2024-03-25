How to make Death in Infinite Craft

You may be wondering how to create the most infinite state of all in Infinite Craft, that of Death. It’s about as Infinite as it comes, and a great tool to have in our box of IC tricks.

How to craft Death

When you think about it, it is obvious enough. To make Death we need to first make Life. While that might sound like an ancient Japanese proverb, the same is actually true of creating Death in Infinite Craft.

So how do we go about getting Life itself? Here’s the recipe. As ever you may already have some of these by now, so it won’t take you as many steps to get there.

How to get Life in Infinite Craft

Earth + Wind = Dust

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Fire + Water = Steam

Water + Smoke = Fog

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Steam = Life

From here it is really quick to get life’s opposite number. We need a little help from the undead so we are going to make a vampire. Really simple this one. Take your newly combined Life and mix it with smoke.

Life + Smoke = Vampire

Now mix Life with Vampire to complete the puzzle.

Life + Vampire = Death

Mission accomplished. Now one last step to complete everything we set out to do.

Death + Death = Grim Reaper

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

