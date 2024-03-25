Subscribe
Home How to make Death in Infinite Craft

How to make Death in Infinite Craft

An AI generated image of the Grim Reaper making origami models.

You may be wondering how to create the most infinite state of all in Infinite Craft, that of Death. It’s about as Infinite as it comes, and a great tool to have in our box of IC tricks.

How to craft Death

When you think about it, it is obvious enough. To make Death we need to first make Life. While that might sound like an ancient Japanese proverb, the same is actually true of creating Death in Infinite Craft.

So how do we go about getting Life itself? Here’s the recipe. As ever you may already have some of these by now, so it won’t take you as many steps to get there.

How to get Life in Infinite Craft

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Water + Smoke = Fog
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Steam = Life

From here it is really quick to get life’s opposite number. We need a little help from the undead so we are going to make a vampire. Really simple this one. Take your newly combined Life and mix it with smoke.

Life + Smoke = Vampire

Now mix Life with Vampire to complete the puzzle.

Life + Vampire = Death

Mission accomplished. Now one last step to complete everything we set out to do.

Death + Death = Grim Reaper

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A sreenshot inside Ghostbusters' famous Firehouse.
Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed back with new content and roadmap in time for movie launch
Paul McNally
An AI-generated image of the landmarks of Japan made out of crafting materials.
How to make Japan in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
An AI generated image of the Grim Reaper making origami models.
How to make Death in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Leaked gameplay trailer reveals Sega’s next title: Sonic Toys Party
Cameron Macpherson
A screenshot of an archer in Dragon's Dogma 2
How to level fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI

Rabbit R1 starts shipping to the first batch of US buyers next week
Cameron Macpherson13 mins

The hotly anticipated AI assistant Rabbit R1 is set to begin shipping to US buyers this week. According to Rabbit, the first batch of Rabbit R1 pre-orders will begin shipping...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.