Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Final Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update adds new multiplayer modes

Final Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update adds new multiplayer modes

Final Bloodstained Ritual of the Night update adds new modes. This image depicts a scene from a video game showing a lavish, gothic-style interior with two characters engaged in combat. The environment is richly detailed with golden accents, intricate carvings, and statues, creating a dramatic and opulent atmosphere. In the background, a large, blood-red moon hangs in a twilight sky, viewed through an arched doorway flanked by classical columns and fiery braziers. The characters, one wielding a sword and the other with a demonic appearance, add a dynamic element to the ornate setting.
Artplay finally delivers on a long-promised goal
tl;dr

  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the launched in 2019
  • The game is considered an homage or spiritual successor to the Castlevania series
  • New modes include multiplayer Chaos Mode and VS Mode

The last update for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be released this month, as developer ArtPlay adds the final features promised to backers in its 2015 Kickstarter campaign.

This update is expected to arrive on May 9, adding two new game modes and one free and three paid cosmetic DLC packs. It will be brought to Nintendo Switch a week later.

According to its website, Chaos Mode and VS Mode are the big-ticket items that have been added. Chaos Mode can be played solo, or with others locally or online. Players fight through randomized rooms, battling demons and bosses, and completing challenges to earn powerful upgrades.

Versus Mode is a special PvP mode created just for Ritual of the Night. In this exclusive arena, both players face off against waves of demons to collect souls. These souls can be used to enhance weapons and gear or hinder opponents by using adverse effects like filling their room with fog or reversing their controls.

However, Chaos and Versus Modes do not support cross-platform play. ArtPlay said that more details on each game mode will be revealed when they go live.

The update also includes three premium cosmetic packs and one free pack for the character of Miriam that will change her appearance in the game. The pack will enable a special stat bar unique to the assets.

Is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night connected to Castlevania?

Bloodstained is considered the spiritual successor to Konami’s Castlevania series, in which game producer Koji Igarashi was involved from 2001 to 2010. However, in March 2014, Igarashi left Konami, citing concerns about his future with the company and disagreements over the strategic direction they were pursuing.

While there are references to Castlevania, the canon and lore are said to be unrelated. The gameplay looks similar, but it’s more like a love letter to the original game.

Featured image: Artplay

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Two samurai battle in a black and white film style on a beach
Ghost of Tsushima gets a new update
Brian-Damien Morgan
Final Bloodstained Ritual of the Night update adds new modes. This image depicts a scene from a video game showing a lavish, gothic-style interior with two characters engaged in combat. The environment is richly detailed with golden accents, intricate carvings, and statues, creating a dramatic and opulent atmosphere. In the background, a large, blood-red moon hangs in a twilight sky, viewed through an arched doorway flanked by classical columns and fiery braziers. The characters, one wielding a sword and the other with a demonic appearance, add a dynamic element to the ornate setting.
Final Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update adds new multiplayer modes
Suswati Basu
New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features DLC character Homelander in action. A digital rendering of Homelander, a character from "The Boys," depicted in a video game setting. He is dressed in his signature red and blue superhero costume with golden shoulder pads, holding and intently sniffing a small carton of milk. His expression is serene, eyes closed, highlighting his peculiar obsession with breast milk. The background is dark and blurred, emphasizing his figure in the foreground.
New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Homelander from The Boys
Suswati Basu
One of the Squid Sisters from Nintendo's Splatoon franchise flexes her arms, getting ready for a battle, in a promotional image for Splatoon 3
Nintendo Wii U fans hang on more than a month after server shutdown, breaking a record
Owen Good
Cover image of Helldivers 2. Four futuristic soldiers stand atop a pile of rubble with explosive fire behind them
Sony cancels PSN and Steam linking for Helldivers 2
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two samurai battle in a black and white film style on a beach
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima gets a new update
Brian-Damien Morgan19 mins

Sucker Punch Productions have released a surprise update for Ghost of Tsushima. The much-loved game set in war-torn Japan. The game studio stealthily dropped the update via social media, saying,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.