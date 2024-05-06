Final Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update adds new multiplayer modes

The last update for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be released this month, as developer ArtPlay adds the final features promised to backers in its 2015 Kickstarter campaign.

This update is expected to arrive on May 9, adding two new game modes and one free and three paid cosmetic DLC packs. It will be brought to Nintendo Switch a week later.

According to its website, Chaos Mode and VS Mode are the big-ticket items that have been added. Chaos Mode can be played solo, or with others locally or online. Players fight through randomized rooms, battling demons and bosses, and completing challenges to earn powerful upgrades.

Chaos Mode, Versus Mode and DLC Cosmetic Packs are coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 9th and Switch on May 16th! The new modes bring online Co-Op and PvP to Bloodstained for the first time. Read more details on Update 1.5 here: https://t.co/1oDt6Yf6bg#BloodstainedROTN pic.twitter.com/GbCF8Hwlgc — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) May 2, 2024

Versus Mode is a special PvP mode created just for Ritual of the Night. In this exclusive arena, both players face off against waves of demons to collect souls. These souls can be used to enhance weapons and gear or hinder opponents by using adverse effects like filling their room with fog or reversing their controls.

However, Chaos and Versus Modes do not support cross-platform play. ArtPlay said that more details on each game mode will be revealed when they go live.

The update also includes three premium cosmetic packs and one free pack for the character of Miriam that will change her appearance in the game. The pack will enable a special stat bar unique to the assets.

Three new Premium Cosmetic Packs are coming soon! Each contains unique items and shards that can be equipped and upgraded. Wear all the items and your stat bar will change to match your outfit! #BloodstainedROTN pic.twitter.com/2PFFaSXGdc — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) May 3, 2024

Is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night connected to Castlevania?

Bloodstained is considered the spiritual successor to Konami’s Castlevania series, in which game producer Koji Igarashi was involved from 2001 to 2010. However, in March 2014, Igarashi left Konami, citing concerns about his future with the company and disagreements over the strategic direction they were pursuing.

While there are references to Castlevania, the canon and lore are said to be unrelated. The gameplay looks similar, but it’s more like a love letter to the original game.

Featured image: Artplay