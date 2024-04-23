Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Konami code found in Castlevania N64 game 25 years after release

Konami code found in Castlevania N64 game 25 years after release

two video game fans, one seated and the other standing, pointing at a computer screen excitedly as if they have discovered something
tl;dr

  • New Konami code discovered in Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, unlocking characters, costumes, and hard mode instantly.
  • Two additional cheat codes found, filling inventory and maximizing weapons' power, aiding speedruns with minor bugs.
  • YouTuber JupiterClimb shares details on accessing codes, including inputting classic Konami Code twice at game start menu.

Twenty-five years after Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness launched for Nintendo 64, someone has discovered a new Konami code lurking within — and it’s a pretty useful one.

Found by two fans on the Castlevania 64 speedruns Discord server, this code unlocks all characters, plus their alternate costumes, plus a hard mode, on the spot. Previously, fans earned these unlocks after beating the game twice.

But wait, there’s more. The fans also discovered another two cheat codes very helpful to one’s playthrough, especially if it’s a speedrun. One code completely fills the player’s inventory, no matter what character they are using, and another only for the Japanese NTSC and PAL versions max out their weapons’ power and give them a max number of jewels. Players have since tweaked the game’s code to make them available in their versions, although some report minor bug issues.

YouTuber JupiterClimb has all of the details, including how to access the codes, the video above. But the content unlock code is pretty simple; it’s basically inputing the classic Konami Code (for Nintendo 64) twice at the game start menu.

See for yourself in this condensed video posted to X:

History of the Konami Code

Originally a development tool for the 1986 home port of Gradius, the Konami Code has been used  in console games (by publishers other than Konami, too) for nearly 40 years. Sometimes, it’s a developer secret and sometimes it’s used as a deliberate Easter egg for players to find.

Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto, who died in 2020, said he used it because he hadn’t played much Gradius in the first place, and was having a tough time beating it when developing the home port.

Probably its most well known use came in 1988’s NES port of Contra, where it granted players 30 extra lives, indispensable for the notoriously challenging run-and-gun platformer.

Featured Image via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

two video game fans, one seated and the other standing, pointing at a computer screen excitedly as if they have discovered something
Konami code found in Castlevania N64 game 25 years after release
Owen Good
Fallout 5 release: What, if anything, do we know so far?
Ali Rees
An image of one of the new areas in Genshin Impact 4.6
Genshin Impact 4.6 – release date, how to pre-install, download size and downtime
Paul McNally
An image from Warhammer Darktide
Best mods for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Paul McNally
A view of some of the vehicles in Dune: Awakening
Dune: Awakening – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

two video game fans, one seated and the other standing, pointing at a computer screen excitedly as if they have discovered something
Gaming

Konami code found in Castlevania N64 game 25 years after release
Owen Good15 seconds

Twenty-five years after Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness launched for Nintendo 64, someone has discovered a new Konami code lurking within — and it’s a pretty useful one. Found by two...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.