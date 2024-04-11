Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!

Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!

promotional title card for Vampire Survivors showing a scowling, undead man with a Dracula-type high collar behind the words Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors, the wildly replayable bullet-hell roguelite that launched in the fall of 2022, will come to PlayStation 4 and PS5 this summer, the developer announced on Wednesday during indie gaming’s Triple-I initiative. Meantime, the game will get its second crossover DLC at the beginning of May, bringing in Konami’s Contra for a mission called Operation Guns.

Operation Guns will bring in Contra’s Bill and Lance to help manage the undead infestation with an array of powered-up guns. In the game trailer released on Wednesday, the original game’s essential spread-fire and tricky laser rifle are on display, inflicting some bullet-hell pain on the horde.

There are dozens of weapons (and their evolutions) in Vampire Survivors, but if we’re not mistaken, this is the first time firearms will be used in the game. What better pair to introduce them than the heroes of Konami’s classic side-scroller, which in 1988 introduced the fabled Konami Code to a generation of Nintendo Entertainment System fans.

When does Vampire Survivors launch on PlayStation?

The PlayStation launch does not have a date more specific than summer; when it does arrive, that will mean that Vampire Survivors is finally available on all current platforms. It first launched on PC in October 2022, with launches following on Xbox, mobile, and Nintendo Switch over the next year.

Developer and publisher Luca “poncle” Galante says the PlayStation version will be fully updated, with all four DLC expansions available to purchase. The base game ranges from $3.99 on PC to $4.99 on console marketplaces.

Operation Guns will cost $2.49, the same as Vampire Survivors’ first crossover with another game Emergency Meeting, a collaboration with Innersloth’s Among Us that launched in December. Most recently, Riot Games announced a crossover with Vampire Survivors was coming to League of Legends, also sometime this summer.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

In-game image of Fallout 4 showing new characters, one in bulky power armor, representing the series Enclave faction.
Fallout 4’s next-gen update finally arrives, in time for Amazon’s hit show
Owen Good
Xbox Game Pass updates on a screen show off new interface
Microsoft unveils new test user interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming
Brian-Damien Morgan
New Foamstar character Chloe Noir peaks behind a wall of foam
Foamstars’ player count plummets by 94% just two months after launch
Brian-Damien Morgan
A photo of the Elgato Fallout range of gear
Stream like you are in the Fallout Vault with this themed gear from Elgato
Paul McNally
promotional title card for Vampire Survivors showing a scowling, undead man with a Dracula-type high collar behind the words Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

In-game image of Fallout 4 showing new characters, one in bulky power armor, representing the series Enclave faction.
Gaming

Fallout 4's next-gen update finally arrives, in time for Amazon's hit show
Owen Good20 mins

The long anticipated “next-gen” — really it’s the current generation — version of Fallout 4 launches on April 25, coinciding somewhat with all the interest in, and critical acclaim for,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.