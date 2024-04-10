How to make Life and Humans in Little Alchemy 2

Hands up who thought the popular browser game Infinite Craft was original? Wrong, it takes most of its ideas from a game called Little Alchemy and Little Alchemy 2, and both are now soaring in popularity due to the success of the slightly more unhinged Infinite Craft.

While both games are similar in many ways, Little Alchemy does require different recipe mixes for its elements. It also only has 720 elements to find making it infinitely more completeable for people of that kind of disposition.

As with Infinite Craft, creating Life and indeed Humanity are key building blocks to getting further in the game, so that is what we shall be looking at right here.

How to craft Life and Humans

If you have come to Little Alchemy via Infinite Craft you know the score here. We need to mix up lots of different elements to get to our end goal. Many are similar to what we needed to do in Neal.fun’s game but as this one is a few years older there is not as much variation.

Following the recipe below will get us to both Life and then Human. Both of which can be used to greatly enhance our inventory and encyclopedia.

Air + Air = Pressure

Earth + Pressure = Stone

Water + Earth = Mud

Mud + Stone = Clay

Water + Water = Puddle

Water + Puddle = Pond

Water + Pond = Lake

Water + Lake = Sea

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Sea = Primordial Soup

Earth + Lava = Volcano

Volcano + Primordial Soup = Life

Life + Clay = Human

Many of the same techniques can be used from Infinite Craft, adding water to lake for example. The key is to get to Primordial Soup and then the world is your oyster.

How to play Little Alchemy 2

You can download Little Alchemy 2 on your iPhone or Android device via the App Stores on both. You can also join in the fun on a PC in a browser, just like Infinite Craft by heading straight to the Little Alchemy 2 website.

Featured Image: AI-Generated by Ideogram