How to make Life and Humans in Little Alchemy 2

How to make Life and Humans in Little Alchemy 2

An AI generated image of a witch putting ingredients into a caudron.

Hands up who thought the popular browser game Infinite Craft was original? Wrong, it takes most of its ideas from a game called Little Alchemy and Little Alchemy 2, and both are now soaring in popularity due to the success of the slightly more unhinged Infinite Craft.

While both games are similar in many ways, Little Alchemy does require different recipe mixes for its elements. It also only has 720 elements to find making it infinitely more completeable for people of that kind of disposition.

As with Infinite Craft, creating Life and indeed Humanity are key building blocks to getting further in the game, so that is what we shall be looking at right here.

How to craft Life and Humans

If you have come to Little Alchemy via Infinite Craft you know the score here. We need to mix up lots of different elements to get to our end goal. Many are similar to what we needed to do in Neal.fun’s game but as this one is a few years older there is not as much variation.

An image showing we have created Life in in Little Alchemy 2

Following the recipe below will get us to both Life and then Human. Both of which can be used to greatly enhance our inventory and encyclopedia.

Air + Air = Pressure
Earth + Pressure = Stone
Water + Earth = Mud
Mud + Stone = Clay
Water + Water = Puddle
Water + Puddle = Pond
Water + Pond = Lake
Water + Lake = Sea
Fire + Earth = Lava
Lava + Sea = Primordial Soup
Earth + Lava = Volcano
Volcano + Primordial Soup = Life
Life + Clay = Human

Many of the same techniques can be used from Infinite Craft, adding water to lake for example. The key is to get to Primordial Soup and then the world is your oyster.

How to play Little Alchemy 2

You can download Little Alchemy 2 on your iPhone or Android device via the App Stores on both. You can also join in the fun on a PC in a browser, just like Infinite Craft by heading straight to the Little Alchemy 2 website.

Featured Image: AI-Generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

