How to make Bitcoin in Infinite Craft

Oh wow, we haven’t touched Infinite Craft for a while now but with crypto once again on the surge it seems right that we add a little Bitcoin into our Infinite world for our recipe-making goodness. God only knows what will happen if you mix Bitcoin with Godzilla – maybe you will get the meme coin of the future. Let’s go and mine some crypto.

How to craft Bitcoin

Despite the complexities of Bitcoin and the Blockchain, Bitcoin is remarkably easy to get to quickly in Infinite Craft compared to many other things. The crux of things is around getting Wish.

There is a cute bit where you add Money and Moon (to the Mooooooon!) to finish off and get what we are after – it’s a nice wholesome recipe that you can now try adding to the rest of your inventory.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Earth + Planet = Moon

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Plant = Tree

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Money + Moon = Bitcoin

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram

