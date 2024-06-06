Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to make Bitcoin in Infinite Craft

How to make Bitcoin in Infinite Craft

An AI-generated image of God crafting Bitcoin in Infinite Craft

Oh wow, we haven’t touched Infinite Craft for a while now but with crypto once again on the surge it seems right that we add a little Bitcoin into our Infinite world for our recipe-making goodness. God only knows what will happen if you mix Bitcoin with Godzilla – maybe you will get the meme coin of the future. Let’s go and mine some crypto.

How to craft Bitcoin

Despite the complexities of Bitcoin and the Blockchain, Bitcoin is remarkably easy to get to quickly in Infinite Craft compared to many other things. The crux of things is around getting Wish.

There is a cute bit where you add Money and Moon (to the Mooooooon!) to finish off and get what we are after – it’s a nice wholesome recipe that you can now try adding to the rest of your inventory.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Earth + Planet = Moon
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  • Tree + Wish = Money
  • Money + Moon = Bitcoin

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An AI-generated image of God crafting Bitcoin in Infinite Craft
How to make Bitcoin in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Shenmue 3 hero Ryo Hazuki punches an arcade boxing game in one of several minigames offered by Shenmue 3, the cult-hit sequel to 2001's Shenmue 2
Shenmue fans are on the move again, this time taking out a Times Square ad
Owen Good
a Manchester City football player celebrates a score in EA Sports FC 24, leaping into the air and pointing his finger in triumph
Euro 2024 and Copa América kick off EA FC 24’s ‘Greats of the Game’ celebration
Owen Good
Enemies and vistas from Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid release date: When can you play Salvation’s Edge?
Jacob Woodward
Artwork from RPG Maker WITH
Create your own hit Switch games when RPG Maker WITH arrives in October
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Newest Cross-Chain Crypto Presale Gem with 100x Potential – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?
Cryptocurrency

The Newest Cross-Chain Crypto Presale Gem with 100x Potential – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?
Alvin Hemedez11 mins

Another new addition to the growing meme coin market is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), which just started its presale and has already raised over $300k. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) emerges as a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.