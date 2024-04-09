Billie Eilish – remember her. Everybody was obsessed with the moody teenager back in Covid days? Well, she is back with news of a new album drop next month so there is no better time to make her in Infinite Craft we feel, and below is a combo of a few recipes to get there that also get us some other memories of pandemic times such as Coronavirus and 2020 (which comes with a nice little mask on it’s smiley icon). Ah, the good old days.
Let’s get going!
How to craft Billie Eilish
To get to Billie we need to combine a few things, there are several other ways of getting this but this is the coolest. We need music and we need 2020’s James Bond film No Time to Die, of which she sang the theme tune. So let’s get music first.
Crafting music in Infinite Craft
Here is the recipe, as ever you may already have some of these in your inventory if you have been following along, so check first to see if you can save yourself any time.
Earth + Wind = Dust
Fire + Water = Steam
Earth + Water = Plant
Dust + Earth = Planet
Plant + Steam = Tea
Planet + Wind = Storm
Storm + Tea = Tempest
Water + Water = Lake
Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
Earth + Fire = Lava
Planet + Steam = Steampunk
Lake + Water = Ocean
Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
Ocean + Ocean = Sea
Dust + Volcano = Ash
Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
Fire + Wind = Smoke
Lava + Sea = Stone
Ash + Dust = Cinder
Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
Dust + Water = Mud
Cinder + Stone = Glass
Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
Fire + Glass = Lens
Water + Wind = Wave
Lens + Swamp = Microscope
Microscope + Wave = Radio
Fire + Steam = Engine
Engine + Radio = Transistor
Radio + Transistor = Walkman
Fire + Walkman = CD
CD + Fire = Music
Crafting 2020, James Bond and No Time to Die
Water + Wind = Wave
Earth + Wave = Sand
Fire + Sand = Glass
Fire + Glass = Lens
Lens + Water = Microscope
Wind + Wind = Tornado
Fire + Microscope = Virus
Tornado + Water = Tsunami
Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane
Hurricane + Virus = Coronavirus
Coronavirus + Tsunami = 2020
Earth + Wind = Dust
Dust + Earth = Planet
Earth + Planet = Moon
Fire + Moon = Eclipse
Fire + Water = Steam
Fire + Steam = Engine
Eclipse + Glass = Sunglasses
Engine + Sunglasses = James Bond
2020 + James Bond = No Time to Die
Now to get Billie Eilish all we need to do is:
Music + No Time to Die = Billie Eilish and we are ready for her new album.
Featured Image: AI-generated in MidJourney
