Billie Eilish – remember her. Everybody was obsessed with the moody teenager back in Covid days? Well, she is back with news of a new album drop next month so there is no better time to make her in Infinite Craft we feel, and below is a combo of a few recipes to get there that also get us some other memories of pandemic times such as Coronavirus and 2020 (which comes with a nice little mask on it’s smiley icon). Ah, the good old days.

Let’s get going!

How to craft Billie Eilish

To get to Billie we need to combine a few things, there are several other ways of getting this but this is the coolest. We need music and we need 2020’s James Bond film No Time to Die, of which she sang the theme tune. So let’s get music first.

Crafting music in Infinite Craft

Here is the recipe, as ever you may already have some of these in your inventory if you have been following along, so check first to see if you can save yourself any time.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Water + Water = Lake

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Radio = Transistor

Radio + Transistor = Walkman

Fire + Walkman = CD

CD + Fire = Music

Crafting 2020, James Bond and No Time to Die

Water + Wind = Wave

Earth + Wave = Sand

Fire + Sand = Glass

Fire + Glass = Lens

Lens + Water = Microscope

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Fire + Microscope = Virus

Tornado + Water = Tsunami

Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane

Hurricane + Virus = Coronavirus

Coronavirus + Tsunami = 2020

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Earth + Planet = Moon

Fire + Moon = Eclipse

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Eclipse + Glass = Sunglasses

Engine + Sunglasses = James Bond

2020 + James Bond = No Time to Die

Now to get Billie Eilish all we need to do is:

Music + No Time to Die = Billie Eilish and we are ready for her new album.

Featured Image: AI-generated in MidJourney

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides