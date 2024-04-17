Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft

How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft

An AI generated image of God building gaming consoles.

By now we all know that there is literally too much to make in Infinite Craft than we will ever have time to see. In our continuing series, we like to group similar items together as often some of the initial crafting blocks are the same. Seeing as we all love Readwrite Gaming so much, today feels like a good day to craft the current generation of consoles.

Next week we might find out how to make Industry layoffs in Infinite Craft to complete the set.

How to craft Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Xbox

Okay, let’s start with making ourselves an Xbox, we can perhaps later make some exclusive games for it, then after a while make them for the other consoles (ooh, salty video gaming satire there, you can’t teach this stuff.)

To get an Xbox we need a Microsoft and also a Game. Let’s get cracking.

  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
  • Avalanche + Avalanche = Snow
  • Snow + Wind = Blizzard
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Fire = Solar
  • Solar + Planet = System
  • Blizzard + System = Windows
  • System + System = Universe
  • Windows + Universe = Microsoft
  • System + Fire = Computer
  • Computer + System = Software
  • Software + Earth =Game
  • Microsoft + Game = Xbox

PlayStation

Some of the parts such as System you will already have if you have just followed the above. Let’s make ourselves a PlayStation next.

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Engine + Stone = Steamroller
  • Steamroller + Earth = Flat Earth
  • Flat Earth + Wind = Frisbee
  • Frisbee + Earth = Disc
  • Disc + System = PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

And now to complete the trilogy let’s put the Switch together. Joycon drift optional. Once again we need the System from the Xbox creation above. In this section, we also get to make Super Mario and the WiiU

  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Fog + Plant = Mushroom
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  • Tsunami + Mushroom = Mario
  • Mario + Mushroom = Super Mario
  • Super Mario + Wind = Super Mario Bros.
  • Super Mario Bros + Dust = Nintendo
  • Nintendo + System = Switch
  • Nintendo + Frisbee = Wii
  • Wii + Switch = Wii U
  • Wii U + Switch = Nintendo Switch

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Gameloft considers changes to Disney Speedstorm monetization after outcry. An image showing two animated characters, each driving a stylized race car. The setting appears to be a virtual race track with elements of a fantastical or futuristic world, including an icy gate and neon-lit buildings in the background. The car on the left is colored in blue tones with yellow highlights on the wheels, while the one on the right is pink with yellow and purple accents. Both cars have a sporty, aerodynamic design indicative of high-speed racing games. The characters exude a sense of excitement and competition, signaling an action-packed racing experience.
Disney Speedstorm’s Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes
Suswati Basu
An AI generated image of God building gaming consoles.
How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Hackers 'steal Ready or Not developer's source code'. A hooded figure in green digital camouflage, symbolizing a hacker, holds a rifle against a backdrop of binary code.
Hackers ‘steal Ready or Not developer’s source code’
Suswati Basu
Young boy sat in front of a TV playing Grand Theft Auto on the PlayStation 4
Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two announces layoffs and scraps some projects
Sophie Atkinson
Runa promo shot from upcoming game
Runa: Open-world JRPG reaches $52,000 Kickstarter goal in 18 hours
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Illustration of a New Zealand dollar banknote transitioning into a digital wallet or mobile app, representing the RBNZ's exploration of a central bank digital currency.
Cryptocurrency

RBNZ Explores Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency
Radek Zielinski11 mins

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has announced that it is exploring the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), often referred to as "digital cash." This move...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.