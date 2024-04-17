How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft

By now we all know that there is literally too much to make in Infinite Craft than we will ever have time to see. In our continuing series, we like to group similar items together as often some of the initial crafting blocks are the same. Seeing as we all love Readwrite Gaming so much, today feels like a good day to craft the current generation of consoles.
Next week we might find out how to make Industry layoffs in Infinite Craft to complete the set.
How to craft Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
Xbox
Okay, let’s start with making ourselves an Xbox, we can perhaps later make some exclusive games for it, then after a while make them for the other consoles (ooh, salty video gaming satire there, you can’t teach this stuff.)
To get an Xbox we need a Microsoft and also a Game. Let’s get cracking.
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
- Avalanche + Avalanche = Snow
- Snow + Wind = Blizzard
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Fire = Solar
- Solar + Planet = System
- Blizzard + System = Windows
- System + System = Universe
- Windows + Universe = Microsoft
- System + Fire = Computer
- Computer + System = Software
- Software + Earth =Game
- Microsoft + Game = Xbox
PlayStation
Some of the parts such as System you will already have if you have just followed the above. Let’s make ourselves a PlayStation next.
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Engine + Stone = Steamroller
- Steamroller + Earth = Flat Earth
- Flat Earth + Wind = Frisbee
- Frisbee + Earth = Disc
- Disc + System = PlayStation
Nintendo Switch
And now to complete the trilogy let’s put the Switch together. Joycon drift optional. Once again we need the System from the Xbox creation above. In this section, we also get to make Super Mario and the WiiU
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Fog + Plant = Mushroom
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Wave = Tsunami
- Tsunami + Mushroom = Mario
- Mario + Mushroom = Super Mario
- Super Mario + Wind = Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros + Dust = Nintendo
- Nintendo + System = Switch
- Nintendo + Frisbee = Wii
- Wii + Switch = Wii U
- Wii U + Switch = Nintendo Switch
Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram
