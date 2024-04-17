How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft

By now we all know that there is literally too much to make in Infinite Craft than we will ever have time to see. In our continuing series, we like to group similar items together as often some of the initial crafting blocks are the same. Seeing as we all love Readwrite Gaming so much, today feels like a good day to craft the current generation of consoles.

Next week we might find out how to make Industry layoffs in Infinite Craft to complete the set.

How to craft Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Xbox

Okay, let’s start with making ourselves an Xbox, we can perhaps later make some exclusive games for it, then after a while make them for the other consoles (ooh, salty video gaming satire there, you can’t teach this stuff.)

To get an Xbox we need a Microsoft and also a Game. Let’s get cracking.

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mountain + Wind = Avalanche

Avalanche + Avalanche = Snow

Snow + Wind = Blizzard

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

Blizzard + System = Windows

System + System = Universe

Windows + Universe = Microsoft

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Earth =Game

Microsoft + Game = Xbox

PlayStation

Some of the parts such as System you will already have if you have just followed the above. Let’s make ourselves a PlayStation next.

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Engine + Stone = Steamroller

Steamroller + Earth = Flat Earth

Flat Earth + Wind = Frisbee

Frisbee + Earth = Disc

Disc + System = PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

And now to complete the trilogy let’s put the Switch together. Joycon drift optional. Once again we need the System from the Xbox creation above. In this section, we also get to make Super Mario and the WiiU

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Water = Plant

Fog + Plant = Mushroom

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Tsunami + Mushroom = Mario

Mario + Mushroom = Super Mario

Super Mario + Wind = Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros + Dust = Nintendo

Nintendo + System = Switch

Nintendo + Frisbee = Wii

Wii + Switch = Wii U

Wii U + Switch = Nintendo Switch

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides