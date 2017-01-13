Eonite VR tracking software ensures you don’t lose your virtual head

Computer vision firm Eonite has launched new software to track users’ position in virtual reality (VR) with high levels of accuracy and low latency.

The Silicon Valley startup announced the release of its Eonite Vantage Head Tracker software this week.

The technology allows for the positional tracking in such cyber environments as VR, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). Its software aims for high accuracy, low latency tracking of such devices as robots, drones, and both tethered and untethered headsets.

Eonite’s software provides 6 degrees of freedom capability while competing strongly in such areas as power efficiency, accuracy, latency, robustness and price.

“Eonite Vantage Head Tracker is a fundamental requirement in the tech stack, and will be an industry-defining solution for VR/AR headsets to accurately operate in the real world,” said Eonite CEO Youssri Helmy. “With Eonite inside, virtual reality can become more affordable, easier to setup, and more immersive for users.”

Some other features of the software include real-time obstacle detection, mapping through multiple furnished rooms, and capability to function in a variety of indoor lighting conditions.

Built on years of research

Though Eonite was founded in 2015, its technology is built on years of artificial perception research by company founders Peter Varvak and Anna Petrovskaya.

“When I began working on computer perception in 2004 with Peter, we recognized it would impact a wide range of artificial intelligence industries and enable tremendous growth in consumer experiences,” Petrovskaya said.

She sees the advances in spatial interfaces like VR, MR and AR as enabling a fourth wave of computing to take hold.

“Computers perceiving the real world like the human eye – that’s what it takes for these experiences to feel ‘real’ enough for common usage, and that’s the impact we’re enabling at Eonite,”she said.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based startup has raised $5.25 million in seed funding from various sources including Presence Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Signia Venture Partners, Rising Tide, The VR Fund and CLI Ventures.

