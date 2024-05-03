Languagesx
Jack Dorsey's Block invests in Bitcoin's with 10% monthly profit allocation

Jack Dorsey’s Block invests in Bitcoin’s with 10% monthly profit allocation

A large image of a gold coin with the Bitcoin logo on it. It gives off an auro of light blue on a dark background
Jack Dorsey's Block will invest 10% of it's profits into Bitcoin
TL:DR

  • Block plans to invest 10% of profits in Bitcoin monthly.
  • Jack Dorsey emphasizes faith in Bitcoin's potential.
  • Block's Q1 profit soared, driving bullish investor sentiment.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payments firm Block has announced plans to plow 10% of profits from its products back into Bitcoin each month.

The initiative, unveiled in Block’s latest quarterly report, is the latest move from the enigmatic billionaire to underline his faith in the cryptocurrency.

The fintech firm first embraced Bitcoin in 2020 with a $220 million investment. Those holdings have since surged 160% to reach $573 million by the close of Q1 2024. CEO Jack Dorsey emphasized his belief in Bitcoin’s potential in the report and stated, “Going forward, each month we will be investing 10% of our gross profit from Bitcoin products into Bitcoin purchases.”

He added, “Historically and moving forward, our investment in Bitcoin transcends technology; it is an investment in a future where economic empowerment is the norm.”

Addressing the question of ‘why Bitcoin?’ in the report, Dorsey wrote: “But why spend time on Bitcoin at all? We believe the world needs an open protocol for money, one that’s not owned or controlled by any single entity. We believe Bitcoin is the best and only candidate to be that protocol, and to ultimately become the native currency of the internet. ”

Block currently dedicates less than 3% of resources to Bitcoin projects.  The company posted robust Q1 results, with gross profit jumping 22% year-over-year to $2.09 billion. Net income skyrocketed to $472 million, or 74 cents per share, dwarfing the $98.3 million, or 16 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Alongside the earnings beat, Block raised its Q2 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $690 million and boosted its full-year adjusted core earnings guidance to at least $2.76 billion. Investors cheered the strong performance and bullish outlook, sending Block’s stock up 5% to close at $70.30.

What is next for Jack Dorsey’s Block

Much of Block’s success stems from its Cash App unit, which generated $1.26 billion in Q1 gross profit, up 25% year-over-year. However, the mobile payment platform faces mounting regulatory scrutiny. Federal prosecutors are probing alleged compliance lapses at Cash App and working with whistleblowers to investigate the company’s compliance practices, reported NBC News on Wednesday (May).

In spite of this, Block is advancing its Bitcoin mining ambitions. The firm completed the design of a cutting-edge 3 nanometer mining chip and partnered with a major semiconductor foundry to manufacture it. This development marks Block’s evolution from designing individual chips to engineering comprehensive mining systems.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

