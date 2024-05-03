Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Coinbase profits soar over $1 billion from a year amid Bitcoin ETF boom

Coinbase profits soar over $1 billion from a year amid Bitcoin ETF boom

The Coinbase logo on a blurred city skyline background. Green charts indicating growth shoot up behind it, 3d render

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, reported a remarkable turnaround in its first-quarter financial results on Thursday (May 2).

The company swung to a staggering $1.2 billion profit, or $4.84 per share, for the three months ended March 31, a stark contrast to the $79 million loss, or $0.34 per share, it posted a year earlier.

This dramatic shift in fortunes came on the heels of surging cryptocurrency trading volumes, fueled by the launch of the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Bitcoin in January.

Coinbase profits rise with the launch of Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC’s approval of several spot bitcoin ETFs ignited a frenzy in the crypto markets. Coinbase, serving as the custodian for multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, reaped the benefits of this renewed investor enthusiasm. Bitcoin prices skyrocketed to a new all-time high above $72,000 in March, driving trading volumes on Coinbase’s platform to $312 billion, more than doubling from $145 billion a year prior.

CEO Brian Armstrong attributed the company’s success to its focus on cost management and innovation. “Keeping our cost structure low while continuing to innovate is really paying off,” he remarked during a call with analysts reported Reuters.

But despite these results, Coinbase shares dipped 2.5% in after-hours trading, with concerns mounting over potential decreases in trading volumes due to recent bitcoin price fluctuations.

The crypto rally has faced headwinds this week, as investors reassess interest rate expectations. The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its elevated interest rate on Wednesday (May 2), signaling a cautious approach to eventual rate cuts amid disappointing inflation readings. This uncertainty has weighed on bitcoin’s performance.

Coinbase has capitalized on higher interest rates by boosting its interest income, particularly from USD Coin (USDC) reserves. The company’s interest and finance fee income rose to $66.7 million in the first quarter, up from $43.3 million a year earlier.

Featured image:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

Related News

The Coinbase logo on a blurred city skyline background. Green charts indicating growth shoot up behind it, 3d render
Coinbase profits soar over $1 billion from a year amid Bitcoin ETF boom
Sam Shedden
A large image of a gold coin with the Bitcoin logo on it. It gives off an auro of light blue on a dark background
Jack Dorsey’s Block invests in Bitcoin’s with 10% monthly profit allocation
Sam Shedden
Ex-FTX Europe chief pays record $1.5M for Titanic gold watch. This image depicts a dramatic and dystopian cityscape with large, dark clouds swirling above damaged and abandoned skyscrapers. Prominently in the foreground, the letters "FTX" are shown collapsed and broken amidst the rubble on a city street, symbolizing the downfall of the cryptocurrency exchange. To the right, a large, open gold pocket watch hovers, drawing a connection between the historical significance of the Titanic and the contemporary events surrounding FTX. The overall tone of the image is dark and foreboding, suggesting a blend of historical tragedy and modern financial turmoil.
Ex-FTX Europe chief pays record $1.5M for Titanic gold watch
Suswati Basu
US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) endured their biggest single-day outflow, 3d render
US Bitcoin ETFs see record outflows after Fed announcement
Sam Shedden
Binance logo on yellow background
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao receives a four-month jail term
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A futuristic, sleek design of a typing search engine interface, with a glowing holographic keyboard displayed on a circular screen. In the background, there are various digital representations of search results, such as book covers, images, and videos, floating and organizing themselves in an innovative manner. The overall ambiance is futuristic, high-tech, and visually stimulating.
AI

Are we getting a ChatGPT search engine?
Charlotte Colombo31 seconds

For decades, Google has monopolized the search engine game. Other search engines have come and gone in an attempt to overthrow it, including Bing, DuckDuckGo, and even TikTok — but...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.