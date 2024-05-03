Languagesx
Square Enix announce update for Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix announce update for Final Fantasy 16

The box art for Final Fantasy 16 shows protagonist Clive Rosfield in silhouette with a firey cut out showing a girl.
The box art for Final Fantasy 16, which is receiving an update next week.
TL:DR

  • Final Fantasy 16 patch releasing May 9 to fix various bugs.
  • Bug fixes include issues with party display, achievement conditions, and rare crashes.
  • Despite initial plans, Final Fantasy 16 now has two DLCs with potential for more.

Square Enix has announced a new update for Final Fantasy 16 which should fix some lingering bugs after the release of the game’s second (and probably final) expansion late in April.

According to a post on the official X account for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16, a new patch for the PlayStation exclusive is due to release on Thursday, May 9, to fix several bugs.

The post on X detailed several bugs which will be resolved by the upcoming update, due to release on Thursday May 9.

  • A rare instance in New Game+ of party members not being displayed, preventing progress beyond the main scenario quest “A Chance Encounter.”
  • An issue preventing players from obtaining the achievements “Yes, Eikon” and “Masterclass.”
  • Incorrect conditions being required for obtaining the achievement “Such Dodge, So Mega.”
  • A rare instance of the game crashing under certain conditions.

Will there be more content for Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 was initially slated to be a stand-alone game with no planned expansions or DLCs, according to an interview the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida gave to Game Informer last year. However at the Game Awards later in 2023, they announced that the game would indeed be getting two DLCs. Echoes of the Fallen was available to play immediately after the announcement, and Rising Tide was released in April 2024.

In a further interview with Game Informer, Yoshida said that the possibility of even more DLC for Final Fantasy 16 is “not zero,” but acknowledged that it’s a complex question with no simple answer.

Speaking through a translator, the producer said “That’s a difficult question. My honest answer is, ‘I don’t know at the moment,’ but at the same time, the possibility isn’t entirely zero. I don’t want to bar out any real possibilities at this time. The reason being is that we did spend a lot of effort […] and time creating this game […] and we put a lot of cutting-edge technology into this game.

“And because of that, we were able to gain a lot of experience, a lot of learnings, that we can possibly apply to our next project or title. So my honest feeling is that the team does want to take on a new challenge and move on to a different project – maybe it’s a completely new game, perhaps in a completely new form of entertainment. I feel like ultimately, that might be the best route for not just the players, but for us as well, too. But again, to reiterate, the possibility of more DLC content for Final Fantasy XVI is not zero.”

Last year, Final Fantasy 16 was one of the top-selling games in Japan and received several nominations and one win in the 2023 Game Awards. It’s clear that fans and critics alike enjoyed the game, but perhaps two DLCs is enough?

Featured image credit: Square Enix

tags
Latest News

The box art for Final Fantasy 16 shows protagonist Clive Rosfield in silhouette with a firey cut out showing a girl.
Gaming

Square Enix announce update for Final Fantasy 16
Ali Rees35 seconds

Square Enix has announced a new update for Final Fantasy 16 which should fix some lingering bugs after the release of the game's second (and probably final) expansion late in...

