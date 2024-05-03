Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the First Hit task

Gray Zone Warfare is a game about getting in, getting the job done, and extracting out with the minimum of fuss possible. Of course, it’s not always possible to not cause a scene and a scene is what you are going to cause when you carry out an assassination on the Criminal Boss in First Hit.

How to complete First Hit

As ever Handshake is the vendor at Base Camp dealing out the missions so accept it and off we go. Whatever faction you have joined has pretty much the same job to do and your nearby town will contain a marketplace where your target will be hanging out.

Being the bossman though means he is likely to be, and by that means is, and heavily too, guarded by henchmen.

The idea is not to get into a firefight until necessary, you can scout around the marketplace and you are looking for a shady-looking dude wearing shades and a red beret. He has to be taken down to complete First Hit.

There is no set place for the boss to appear so you could find yourself looking for a while or could come across him immediately so stay on your toes. If it does all kick off in advance you will have to shoot your way through the marketplace, take out the boss, and retreat to extraction.

Call in your chopper and get out of there back to Base Camp and seal the deal with Handshake to get the task rewards.

Task rewards

Completing First Hit will reap the following rewards.

4,500 in-game USD

400 XP

Helmet

100 Reputation with Handshake

