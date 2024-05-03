Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the First Hit task

Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the First Hit task

Characters in Gray Zone Warfare's factions

Gray Zone Warfare is a game about getting in, getting the job done, and extracting out with the minimum of fuss possible. Of course, it’s not always possible to not cause a scene and a scene is what you are going to cause when you carry out an assassination on the Criminal Boss in First Hit.

How to complete First Hit

As ever Handshake is the vendor at Base Camp dealing out the missions so accept it and off we go. Whatever faction you have joined has pretty much the same job to do and your nearby town will contain a marketplace where your target will be hanging out.

Being the bossman though means he is likely to be, and by that means is, and heavily too, guarded by henchmen.

The idea is not to get into a firefight until necessary, you can scout around the marketplace and you are looking for a shady-looking dude wearing shades and a red beret. He has to be taken down to complete First Hit.

There is no set place for the boss to appear so you could find yourself looking for a while or could come across him immediately so stay on your toes. If it does all kick off in advance you will have to shoot your way through the marketplace, take out the boss, and retreat to extraction.

Call in your chopper and get out of there back to Base Camp and seal the deal with Handshake to get the task rewards.

Task rewards

Completing First Hit will reap the following rewards.

  • 4,500 in-game USD
  • 400 XP
  • Helmet
  • 100 Reputation with Handshake

Other Gray Zone Warfare pages you might like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a cover image for the game Lord Of The Rings: heroes of Middle Earth. A faction of heroes on the left made up of popular book characters like Aragorn, Frodo and Legolas face off against evil forces on the right of the image. In the middle of the image is the flaming eye of Sauron
EA announces shutdown of these 4 games – with more to come
Ali Rees
Characters in Gray Zone Warfare's factions
Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the First Hit task
Paul McNally
A monster from Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil 9 is set for release early next year according to leak, announcement soon
Paul McNally
The five best AI apps for students in 2024. A diverse group of college students using AI apps to study around a table in a library. They are engaged with their laptops and tablets, discussing and analyzing the data displayed on their screens.
The five best AI apps for students in 2024
Suswati Basu
Star Wars Hunters release date and trailer revealed after years of delays. Gameplay of woman with red markings on her face and black cloak holding a light saber
Star Wars: Hunters gets a June launch date for mobile and Nintendo Switch
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sleek and modern digital slot machine with union jack flags on the reels
Gambling

British gamblers who lose £500 or more a month could face extra checks
Brian-Damien Morgan35 seconds

The UK Gambling Commission has responded to increased pressure from the British government by tightening a host of measures such as safety checks for online gamblers who lose £500 ($628)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.