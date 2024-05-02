The five best AI apps for students in 2024

Rise of AI in Education: AI tools, including virtual reality headsets and writing assistants, are increasingly prevalent in higher education. Usage Statistics: Nearly half of college students utilize AI tools, with a significant surge observed in AI writing app adoption from 27% to 49%. AI Applications for Students: AI enhances various aspects of student life, from writing assistance to visual learning, code generation, exam preparation, and collaboration through platforms like Quizlet, QuillBot, Edubrain.ai, Grammarly, and Notion AI.

Artificial intelligence in education is becoming increasingly common. So much so, that tech giants like Meta have already rolled out virtual reality headsets in some classrooms across the world. Consequently, there are already a multitude of AI apps geared towards students, helping them sail through their studies.

According to a Tyton Partners report, nearly half of college students are using AI tools. The study, sponsored by plagiarism software Turnitin, was conducted in September and included roughly 1,600 students and 1,000 faculty members across more than 600 institutions.

GenAI writing tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard), Microsoft Bing Chat, or Meta Llama 2, were among a handful of applications being used by students.

At the beginning, students showed a strong inclination toward using AI writing apps, and this trend has intensified over time. In the spring of 2023, 27 per cent of students were using these tools, a figure that surged to 49 per cent by the fall.

How can you use AI as a student?

In the age of AI, students have access to an array of tools that can transform the way they learn and produce academic work. AI serves as a tireless assistant, ready to answer questions around the clock, drawing from a vast reservoir of internet-based resources. It aids in the initial stages of writing by helping students draft ideas and organize them effectively, whether they are planning an essay or structuring a research paper.

AI can improve visual learning and presentations as it is able to generate graphics, images, and other visuals to complement and clarify any work. Aside from this, it steps in as a critical reviewer, analyzing written materials to judge their validity, ensuring that references are credible and the arguments are sound.

For non-native English speakers, AI proves invaluable in refining grammar and improving the structure of sentences, making writing clearer and more professional. It also allows students to experiment with various writing styles, adapting their tone and approach to suit different academic requirements.

Beyond writing, AI extends into technical realms, assisting in coding by generating, explaining, and debugging code, as well as optimizing it for better performance. It’s also a creative partner, helping to overcome writer’s block by suggesting ideas or crafting entire paragraphs to get the creative juices flowing.

AI can also simulate the examination environment by generating formative exam-style questions, helping pupils to prepare for assessments with tailored practice opportunities. This holistic suite of capabilities makes AI an indispensable ally in navigating the complexities of student life.

What are the best AI apps for students?

Quizlet

Quizlet, a widely-used learning platform, provides a variety of study tools for both students and teachers. It is user-friendly and compatible with smartphones, tablets, and computers. Founded by Andrew Sutherland at the age of 15, Quizlet has grown to assist millions of learners each month. With Quizlet Live, students can also collaborate in real time during classroom sessions.

The platform offers a suite of features designed to enhance the learning experience. At the core are customizable flashcards that users can create and tailor to meet their specific study needs. Beyond simple memorization, the platform includes a wide range of study modes such as matching games and tests, which aim to make learning more engaging and effective.

Collaboration is also a fundamental aspect on the mobile app, as it enables users to share study materials and join forces with friends or classmates, fostering a group learning experience. With the new AI features, students can create magic notes, use a chatbot service called Q-Chat which functions as a tutor and study partner, and get AI practise tests in one click.

The first paid plan starts at $7.99 per month. This plan unlocks advanced features like ad-free studying, offline access, and enhanced progress tracking, giving you an edge in your studies at an affordable cost.

Quillbot

QuillBot is an AI tool designed for students that enables them to produce captivating and impressive written works. This tool understands text within its context and offers relevant paraphrases for single lines or entire paragraphs.

Recognized as one of the top AI tools for students, it features paraphrasing capabilities along with the ability to summarize long-form content, detect and address plagiarism, conduct grammar checks, and perform language translations. QuillBot also supports collaborative writing, positioning it as a leading AI app in the academic sphere. However, there are reports that Turnitin’s enhanced algorithms can now detect Quillbot paraphrasing – so students, make sure you’re doing the rewriting yourselves.

The software is free if students want to paraphrase up to 125 words, but beyond that it’s $8.33 per month.

Edubrain.ai

Edubrain.ai is a newly introduced tool specifically crafted to assist students with their homework and study challenges. This AI assistant provides step-by-step answers to any question posed by students.

The platform boasts a diverse selection of subjects, covering over 90 areas ranging from the humanities to more precise disciplines such as mathematics, engineering, and computer science. This broad spectrum ensures that students can find help in nearly any academic area.

One of the standout features of Edubrain.ai is its ability to deliver instant responses. Students simply ask a question, specify their academic level, and receive a solution within seconds. Unlike many other services, Edubrain.ai offers unlimited queries without any subscription or usage limits. Asking it about Einstein’s famous formula “What is e=mc2,” it was able to provide a response, although it sounded rather artificial.

Currently, the service is completely free, making it an excellent opportunity for students to experience how much easier and more efficient their homework can be with the right support.

Grammarly

Grammarly is of course great for both workers and students alike. The AI tool is truly designed for students, offering text correction, paraphrasing, grammar improvement, and plagiarism detection. It stands out as one of the most helpful AI resources for students, proficient at eliminating grammatical errors and improving sentence structure.

With its advanced AI, Grammarly understands text contextually, helping users produce well-written documents. Highly rated among AI tools for students, Grammarly integrates with Microsoft Word and various browsers and is also available as a standalone app for convenience. It is indeed one of the top AI apps for students.

Grammarly offers a free version for basic writing assistance. For expanded capabilities, including plagiarism detection, vocabulary suggestions, and genre-specific refinements, consider the Premium plan, which starts at $30 per month.

Notion

Notion has also ventured into new technologies with Notion AI, a powerful generative tool. It specializes in summarizing notes, editing text, and generating actionable tasks after meetings. Recognized as one of the premier AI tools for students, Notion distinguishes itself by streamlining and automating tasks with intelligent suggestions and templates. It is highly recommended for students aiming to enhance efficiency and user experience. Gradually, Notion AI is revolutionizing productivity, one step at a time.

Notion provides a free plan that includes essential features. For additional storage, unlimited collaborators, and advanced permissions, you might want to upgrade to the Plus plan, which begins at $10 per member per month.

Thanks to some of these new AI apps, students have access to a vast array of tools that can do everything from content generation to language learning to make lives a little easier. These AI companions not only simplify tasks but also foster creativity.

Featured image: Canva