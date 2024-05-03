Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home New rules from Microsoft ban use of AI for facial recognition by law enforcement

New rules from Microsoft ban use of AI for facial recognition by law enforcement

TL:DR

  • Microsoft prohibits police use of Azure OpenAI for facial recognition in the US.
  • They clarify the ban applies to US facial recognition only.
  • Microsoft's move follows concerns over AI's potential for bias and errors.

Microsoft has continued to stand firm in its stance against law enforcement using its Azure OpenAI Service for generative artificial intelligence (AI) that performs facial recognition, joining other tech giants such as Amazon and IBM in similar decisions.

The Washington-based tech giant amended the terms of service of its Azure OpenAI offering to explicitly prohibit its use ‘by or for’ police departments for facial recognition in the US.

Also now explicitly prohibited is the use of “real-time facial recognition technology on mobile cameras used by any law enforcement globally to attempt to identify an individual [sic] in uncontrolled, ‘in the wild’ environments, which includes (without limitation) police officers on patrol using body-worn or dash-mounted cameras using facial recognition technology to attempt to identify individuals present in a database of suspects or prior inmates.”

The company has since claimed its original change to the terms of service contained an error. They told TechCrunch the ban applies only to facial recognition in the U.S. rather than an outright ban on police departments using the service.

Why has Microsoft banned facial recognition with their generative AI service?

This update to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI terms of service has been made just a week after an announcement from Axon, a military tech and weapons company, announced a tool built using OpenAI’s GPT-4 to summarize body camera audio.

Functions that use generative AI like this have many pitfalls, such as the propensity for these tools to ‘hallucinate’ and make false claims (OpenAI is currently subject to a privacy complaint due to its failure to correct inaccurate data from ChatGPT), and the rampant racial bias present in facial recognition caused by racist training data (such as late last year where incorrect facial recognition led to a false imprisonment of an innocent black man).

These recent changes reinforce a stance that Microsoft has maintained for several years. In 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests, speaking to The Washington Post, Microsoft President Brad Smith said, “We will not sell facial-recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology.”

The current spate of protests across the world over the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza has prompted a renewed commitment to the protection of human rights by tech companies, as issues of police brutality towards protestors arise in the press.

Featured image credit: generated with Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

New rules from Microsoft ban use of AI for facial recognition by law enforcement
Ali Rees
The five best AI apps for students in 2024. A diverse group of college students using AI apps to study around a table in a library. They are engaged with their laptops and tablets, discussing and analyzing the data displayed on their screens.
The five best AI apps for students in 2024
Suswati Basu
Emails show Microsoft's AI investment triggered by Google progress.
Microsoft’s OpenAI investment triggered by Google progress, emails show
Suswati Basu
Anthropic’s Claude AI is coming to iOS as an app
Ali Rees
4 best AI apps for work productivity. This vibrant illustration depicts a man and a woman engaging with AI technology in a futuristic setting. The man, sitting at a desk with a laptop, interacts with various tech gadgets around him, while the woman, floating above, carries books and communicates through digital messages. The scene is set against a backdrop of a circuit board, emphasizing the theme of connectivity and technology, with the letters "AI" prominently displayed in the center, symbolizing the focus on artificial intelligence in enhancing productivity and collaboration.
The four best AI apps you need for work productivity
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a cover image for the game Lord Of The Rings: heroes of Middle Earth. A faction of heroes on the left made up of popular book characters like Aragorn, Frodo and Legolas face off against evil forces on the right of the image. In the middle of the image is the flaming eye of Sauron
Gaming

EA announces shutdown of these 4 games - with more to come
Ali Rees6 mins

EA continues to consolidate and shut down online servers for games, with four games due to close their doors for good on Friday, May 24. Players of these four mobile...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.