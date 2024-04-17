Languagesx
WhatsApp update: here's how to find your messages much quicker

iPhone with the home screen, WhatsApp has been pressed
TL:DR

  • WhatsApp introduces Chat Filters for easier message finding.
  • Options include All, Unread, and Groups filters.
  • Enhancements aim to improve organization and efficiency.

The platform WhatsApp has just made it easier than ever to find your messages due to a new filter update.

With the messaging tool enabling group chats to be formed, it’s understandable that some chats may get lost in the back-and-forth. The newly introduced ‘Chat Filters’ has now made it so you don’t have to scroll through a full inbox to find what you’re looking for.

The technology conglomerate published a blog post on Tuesday (April 16) with the headline ‘Find messages faster with Chat Filters.’

This means you can now choose between three different filters that you’ll soon see at the top of your chat list. These are: All, Unread, and Groups.

‘All’ is the default viewing setting and is where you can see everything in the order that they are sent.

‘Unread’ shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or those that haven’t yet been opened, helping to prioritize responses. The team says this option is “perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to.”

‘Groups’ is described as being a “highly requested feature,” where all the group chats are organized into one place. It will also show subgroups of Communities too.

The team behind the feature says: “We believe filters will make it easier for people to stay organized and find their most important conversations and help navigate through messages more efficiently.

“We’ll continue to build more options to help you focus on what matters most.”

The addition to the Meta-owned app will be rolled out to some users from this week and available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Other WhatsApp updates: Private voice messages and secret code

WhatsApp has added numerous features over the last six months, with the last being private voice messages.

In another blog post, they say you can “now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind” as the recordings can now disappear once they’ve been listened to.

Another recently added update is the introduction of a secret code for Chat Lock. This has given an extra layer of privacy as you can hide locked chats from the chat list, meaning they can only be discovered by typing in a secret code in the search bar.

Featured Image: Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash

