Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
Perplexity AI is confronted by claims of plagiarism
tl;dr

  • Amazon is reviewing claims that Perplexity AI scraped content from news sites without permission.
  • Perplexity, which uses AWS, is accused of violating robots.txt instructions that forbid data scraping.
  • Forbes alleges Perplexity copied their articles with "eerily similar wording" and insufficient source attribution.

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission.

An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that the company is looking into several reports from WIRED and Forbes that claim that Perplexity has been accessing content from websites that explicitly prohibit such scraping practices. Perplexity operates using servers provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The representative also noted that all AWS clients are required to adhere to the instructions in the robots.txt file. These files are generally used on websites to instruct bots and web crawlers to refrain from scraping their data, whether for generative AI tools or other uses.

“AWS’s terms of service prohibit abusive and illegal activities and our customers are responsible for complying with those terms. We routinely receive reports of alleged abuse from a variety of sources and engage our customers to understand those reports,” the representative said.

Forbes’ editor and chief content officer, Randall Lane, charged Perplexity with committing “cynical theft,” accusing the company of creating “knockoff stories” that contain “eerily similar wording” and “entirely lifted fragments” from its articles.

He added: “More egregiously, the post, which looked and read like a piece of journalism, didn’t mention Forbes at all, other than a line at the bottom of every few paragraphs that mentioned ‘sources,’ and a very small icon that looked to be the ‘F’ from the Forbes logo – if you squinted.”

Has Perplexity AI plagiarized content?

The San Francisco-based AI search startup, Perplexity, once celebrated by top tech investors like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has recently faced scrutiny over plagiarism accusations.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, denied allegations that his company was “ignoring the Robot Exclusions Protocol and then lying about it.” Srinivas acknowledged to Fast Company that Perplexity does use third-party web crawlers in addition to its own, and confirmed that the bot identified by WIRED was among them.

However, he added, “It was accurately pointed out by Forbes that they preferred a more prominent highlighting of the source.” Srinivas also mentioned that sources are now more prominently spotlighted.

ReadWrite has reached out to Amazon and Perplexity for comment.

Featured image: Canva / Perplexity AI

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu
Presidential debate. Viewed from behind Donald Trump is standing in front of podium with a large American flag and audience in the background, cinematic
ChatGPT makes error, insists US Presidential debate had 1 to 2-minute delay
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft AI CEO claims internet content is 'freeware' for AI training use. The image shows a Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman in a black turtleneck, emphatically gesturing with his hands, set against a digital background featuring the globe with "WWW" text and a large prohibition sign. The setting appears to be conveying a message related to internet content and restrictions.
Microsoft AI CEO claims internet content is ‘freeware’ for AI training use
Suswati Basu
How to make a song on Suno AI: a step-by-step guide. This image features a futuristic music creation setup, showcasing a high-tech device resembling a jukebox with headphones, surrounded by various musical instruments including an electric guitar, a keyboard, and a drum set. The backdrop displays a cosmic scene with nebulae and starlight, creating a visually striking theme of music meeting advanced technology in a universe of possibilities.
How to make a song on Suno AI: a step-by-step guide
Suswati Basu
A futuristic scene where a tech-savvy creator is seated at a sleek, modern desk, using a sophisticated holographic interface to create an AI avatar that mirrors their likeness. The AI entity is shown in the interface as a 3D hologram, with glowing outlines and a digital aura. The creator's real-world desk is cluttered with high-tech gadgets and gizmos, while the backdrop reveals a futuristic cityscape with a dazzling neon skyline.
Instagram creators can now make AI versions of themselves
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
AI

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu51 mins

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission. An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.