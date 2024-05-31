Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Perplexity AI launches new tool to turn research into content

Perplexity AI launches new tool to turn research into content

TL:DR

  • Perplexity AI launched Pages, a tool to turn research into visually dynamic content like reports and guides.
  • Pages offers templates for a polished look and allows users to share or publish their work in a user-generated library.
  • Available to all Pro users, Pages requires an account and offers both free and Pro versions with varying features.

Perplexity AI has launched a new tool, Pages, that turns research into visually dynamic content.

After gaining backing from Jeff Bezos in January, Perplexity has now turned its hand to creating a new tool called Pages. Geared towards creating, organizing, and sharing information, Pages allows you to turn research into publishable content like reports, articles, and guides.

You can also search for any topic to find similar resources in return and go on to publish your work to the growing library of user-generated content or choose to share it directly with your audience.

There appears to be a heavy emphasis on aesthetics, with various different templates to create a polished effect for the final products. You can see some examples created by the Perplexity team on the company’s announcement blog.

“Perplexity’s mission is to cater to the world’s curiosity,” wrote CEO Aravind Srinivas on X. “We have taken inspiration from Wikipedia with citations.

“We’re excited to take it further by launching Pages, best described as “AI Wikipedia.” The effort of analyzing sources and synthesizing a readable page is now possible with a simple “one-click convert.” Available for all Pro users, and rolling out more widely to everyone.”

How to try out Perplixity AI’s Pages

You’ll need to have an account to try out Pages for yourself. There’s a free option for the AI research assistant, which gives you five Pro searches a day and unlimited quick ones, as well as access to Pages.

The Pro version costs $20 a month and offers unlimited quick searches and 600 Pro searches per day, alongside greater choice over which AI models you can use.

To try out Pages, head to this section of the Perplexity website and make sure you’re logged into or have created a Perplexity account. Then select ‘Create a Page’ in the library tab, choose your topic, select your audience, and get started.

Featured image: Perplexity

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Perplexity AI launches new tool to turn research into content
Rachael Davies
Apple Siri AI on an iPhone which is laid down on a desk
Apple expected to upgrade Siri with AI technology
Sophie Atkinson
Last October, a mystery malware attack destroyed 600,000 routers over a 72-hour period.
Significant mystery malware attack destroys 600,000 routers
Graeme Hanna
Samsung confirms new AI features for Galaxy Watch range with new update
One UI update brings more AI health features to Samsung Galaxy Watch
Graeme Hanna
Mistral AI has launched Codestral, its first LLM for Coding
Mistral AI introduces its first LLM for coding, fluent in 80 programming languages
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Twitch on a smartphone
Big Tech

Twitch replaces Safety Advisory Council with Twitch Ambassadors
Rachael Davies10 mins

As reported by CNBC, Twitch has replaced all nine members of its Safety Advisory Council with Twitch Ambassadors. The company is said to have met with members of the former...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.