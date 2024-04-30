Languagesx
VR funky physics game Hide the Corpse launches Kickstarter

VR funky physics game Hide the Corpse launches Kickstarter

VR gaming veterans at Realcast have headed to Kickstarter to get their next Quest game the funding it needs. The creators of Hide the Corpse, industry veterans Nino Sapina and Diego Fernandez founded Realcast in 2017. Realcast is an award-winning indie studio dedicated to developing entertaining VR and cultural AR experiences and is previously responsible for Just Hoops.

In January 2023, a talented team of students from the ISART Digital School presented an innovative idea and convincing concept to Realcast, and Hide the Corpse was born. The students soon joined the Realcast team to bring the game (and corpse!) to life and now the Kickstarter has just launched looking to raise $25,000 to bring the game to market.

“Hide the Corpse is all about unleashing your creativity and improvisation skills in a race against the clock,” says Clément Bigot, Creative Director at Realcast. “The unexpected is around every corner, making this game a blast to play and even more fun to watch others experience the chaos. We can’t wait to see what players think after playing the demo.

In fact the demo launches alongside the funding campaign, and as you can see from the trailer the premise is a physics-based puzzler in which you have to hide the corpse before the cops arrive. All this is based in a funky 1970s setting complete with adult-movie music and characters wearing flares.

The trailer is pretty funny and highlights some of the physics-based issues you will need to overcome to get away with hiding the corpse.

Key Features:

The devs list the following key features in their Kickstarter:

  • Far Out Physics Playground: Grab the bod (and anything else that isn’t nailed down) and prepare for some wild physics action. This isn’t an average corpse – the body will bend, twist and contort in ways that will have players screaming ‘FAR OUT’
  • Time [warp] Crunch: Think fast! With only 4 minutes on the clock, every second counts in this hilarious quest to dispose of the evidence before the fuzz find out.
  • Infinite 70s Funkadelic Fun: Over 10 levels and 60 mind-blowing groovy hiding spots to test your skills against the clock, man. When it’s all said and done, it ain’t over – unlock righteous mini-games that’ll have you wigging out with far-out challenges.
  • ‘Right On’ Adventure: Forget the blood and guts, this isn’t some B-movie nightmare. Hide the Corpse is all about having a groovy time and using your skills to stash a stiff in the most outrageously creative ways possible

Hide the Corpse has 29 days of its campaign remaining at this stage and we will be following this one closely in the hope it reaches its goal.

Read our latest Quest 3 article about the best music games for Meta’s headset while you wait for Hide the Corpse to release.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

