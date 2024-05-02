These 4 games are coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2024

After a slight delay, PlayStation has announced the free games lineup for May 2024, which will be available to download and play for free from May 7. You still have until May 6 to add April’s PS+ lineup to your library too, so make sure you don’t miss out.

According to the PlayStation official blog, four games are coming to PS+ in May.

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition

PlayStation always ensures no gamer is left behind, as illustrated by their dedication to bringing sports games as part of the wide range of games to PlayStation+. FC 24 boasts over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues for players to customize their experience. Players can even participate in women’s UEFA Champions Leagues in the 2024 edition of this football classic.

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack

Get ready to dive into FC 24 in style with this bumper starter pack which features 11 untradeable players with ratings of 82 and above, as well as an iconic player as an ICON Loan Player Pick for seven games.

Ghostrunner 2

Delve straight into the action in this fast-paced, intense first-person action experience. Set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future, the second installment builds on the one-hit-kill combat of the first Ghostrunner and improves it. The combat is still tight and exhilarating, but it has been tweaked. New skills have also been added to further customize each player’s experience with the game – but look out, enemies will react dynamically to your build, so don’t get complacent. The action is frenetic and immersive – you’ll truly feel like a cyber ninja by the end.

Tunic

Don’t let the adorable protagonist and cute world design deceive you, Tunic is a game that means business. The world is hostile and intricately built, designed for high-stakes exploration. Because Tunic makes use of a dodge roll, some may call it a souls-like, but it invokes the 3D Zelda titles, with puzzle-based exploration and epic set-piece bosses with move sets you have to learn to read. Set out on an epic adventure and collect the manual pages as you go to discover the secrets of Tunic.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

PlayStation is continuing to champion live-service FPS Destiny 2 with the free release of the Lightfall expansion. Join the Guardians as they journey to Neptune and participate in the battle against the Shadow Legion. Lightfall includes the new Strand subclass which allows for fast-paced movement through the technological secret city of Neomuna. Every class can access the new grappling abilities and it’s up to the player to make the new moves count.

Featured image: One More Level/505 Games