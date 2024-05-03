Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the Secret Compassion task

Gray Zone Warfare is largely a game about shooting bad guys in the face with your squad of highly trained military hardmen. Sometimes though you need to also think about the Hearts and Minds and a little can go a long way when it comes to winning over the local population. GZW’s Secret Compassion task is one such example and that is what we are going to complete here.

How to complete Secret Compassion

This is the first task we are looking at that will be given to you by Lab Rat rather than Handshake and involves you on a humanitarian mission to place supplies in certain locations in order to complete it.

This task is a bit of a pain in the backside because the locations are not instantly obvious. As we probably know by now, the faction you have joined is largely irrelevant as each has its own nearby town with exactly the same things in it, you just need to go to the right locations near your Base Camp and leave the supplies.

The locations you need to find them, depending on your faction are listed in the table below.

Lamang Recovery Initiative 202 158 199 163 201 164 Mithras Security Systems 174 119 168 121 172 117 Crimson Shield International 145 162 140 160 139 162

Whatever you do, don’t forget to pick up the supplies from Lab Rat before you yomp to the destination, that would be silly., Also if you die and lose them you will need to buy more from her so if you take all three in one go and get taken out, they will customer to replace than if you just do them one by one. Depends how confident you are feeling.

Once you have placed all three sets of supplies, head back to Base Camp and find Lab Rat to collect your rewards.

Secret Compassion rewards

Completing this task will net you the following rewards:

3x Melox medicine.

4,100 USD.

400x Experience.

100x Lab Rat Reputation.

