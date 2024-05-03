Languagesx
Resident Evil 9 is set for release early next year according to leak, announcement soon

Resident Evil 9 is set for release early next year according to leak, announcement soon

A monster from Resident Evil Village

Leakers gonna leak. After rumors of a delay to the Resident Evil 9 game that has been in development for seven years, it seems, at least according to one Capcom leaker that the game could be set for an imminent announcement with a release date as early as January next year.

AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem said in a series of posts on their X account, “I have good news/rumors to deliver on Resident Evil 9. The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It’ll have had about 7 years in dev.”

They went on to say, “January 2025 I hadn’t heard now, just been a date I’d heard previously they probably are still aiming for, but never know in game dev.

I won’t leak/rumor any other details of the game, just let Capcom do their thing & let them surprise people. Just to explain something, RE9 started early dev in early 2018 as a possible RE8. Village has started dev as RE8, then became a spin-off title, then ultimately became RE8 again. This game became RE9 ultimately, & yes, RE8 & RE9 were in dev at the same time.

Dust Golem has been feeding news on Res Evil for a long time now and has come to be a bit of an authority on the subject.

Resident Evil 9 meanwhile is rumored to be the first Resident Evil game that will take place in an open-world setting, similar to Capcom stablemate Dragon’s Dogma 2.

With an upcoming PlayStation showcase also doing the rounds of the rumor mill, you could get over-excited and put two and two together, but we are not doing that just yet. In game announcement and release terms, January seems awfully close for such a big title. Time will tell.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

A large image of a gold coin with the Bitcoin logo on it. It gives off an auro of light blue on a dark background
Cryptocurrency

Jack Dorsey's Block invests in Bitcoin's with 10% monthly profit allocation
Sam Shedden54 seconds

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block has announced plans to plow 10% of profits from its products back into Bitcoin each month. The initiative, unveiled in Block's latest quarterly...

