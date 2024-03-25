Subscribe
Apple set to launch Vision Pro in China this year

Tim Cook takes a selfie with someone wearing an Apple Vision Pro

Apple have announced they will launch their Vision Pro headset in China this year, CEO Tim Cook told Chinese state media.

In a video posted by China Central Television (CCTV) on social media platform Weibo, Cook responded ‘yes’ when asked if the Vision Pro would launch in China at some point this year.

The virtual and augmented reality headset was launched by Apple in the US in February for $3,500.

However, this venture into the Chinese market will see Apple compete with local headset company Pico – which is owned by TikTok owner ByteDance.

Pico’s latest headset – Pico 4 – is currently only available in Europe and East Asia and costs around $700, significantly less than the Vision Pro.

Why is Tom Cook in China?

The Apple CEO has been in China for the last few days, during which he attended the China Development Forum in Beijing as well as visiting a new Apple store in Shanghai. Cook’s visit to China, comes amid a turbulent time for Apple in the Asian country.

The tech giant’s sales in the greater China area fell 13% in the December quarter. The reasons are customers limiting spending and revived competition in the smartphone market from rival company Huawei.

As reported in CNBC, Will Wong, senior researcher at IDC said:

“We don’t expect the iPhone’s shipment growth to return to positive territory in 2024 in China, with Huawei expected to remain the key contributor while more advanced technologies like AI and foldable grabbing more attention from consumers.”

However, Cook pledged Apple’s commitment to the Chinese market:

“I am very confident in it (China),” Cook said on one of videos posted on CCTV’s Weibo account.

“I love China, I love being here, I love the people and the culture. Every time I come here, I am reminded that anything is possible here.”

Apple has yet to set an official launch date for the Vision Pro in China.

Featured image: Apple

