Subscribe
Home Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Shanghai after iPhone sales slow in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Shanghai after iPhone sales slow in China

An iPhone with Apple logo on screen against a backdrop of a Chinese city where a Chinese flag can be seen.
TL:DR

  • Tim Cook visits Shanghai ahead of a new Apple store opening, amidst reports of declining iPhone sales in China, highlighting Apple's continued commitment to the Chinese market.
  • Through Weibo posts, Cook shares experiences in Shanghai and meetings with local developers, aiming to strengthen Apple's presence and connection with Chinese consumers.
  • Competition from Huawei and other brands poses challenges for Apple in China, as recent research suggests a significant drop in iPhone sales, underscoring the importance of innovation and market strategy.

Apple’s Tim Cook is on a visit to Shanghai ahead of a new store opening in the city on Thursday (Mar. 21). This comes after recent reports of declining iPhone sales in China.

Sharing on the Weibo social media platform, the CEO has posted numerous times over the last few days as he has documented his week, just days before the new store is set to open its doors.

In one post, he says: “Nonghao Shanghai! Spent the morning walking the Bund with Zheng Kai and enjoying a classic Shanghai breakfast. I’m always so happy to be back in this remarkable city.”

Other posts show him meeting with the creators of the Nikki and Love series at Papergames who Cook says “make one of the most popular games on the App Store.”

A few weeks ago, at the beginning of March, reports emerged from Counterpoint Research suggesting sales of the iPhone in China have plunged in the first six weeks of the year.

They say Apple fell 24% over the period on stiff competition and an abnormally high January 2023.

Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang was quoted in the research explaining why this could have happened: “Primarily, it faced stiff competition at the high end from a resurgent Huawei while getting squeezed in the middle on aggressive pricing from the likes of OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi….”

“Although the iPhone 15 is a great device, it has no significant upgrades from the previous version, so consumers feel fine holding on to the older-generation iPhones for now.”

Apple faces intense competition in China

In contrast to the sour Apple news, the researcher says the best-performing smartphone brands for the first six weeks were Huawei and its spinoff Honor.

Huawei smartphone unit shipments rose 64% year over year in the first six weeks of 2024. The drop in sales for Apple means the iPhone has so far lost its crown as having the best-selling smartphone in China. They only gained this status for the first time in 2023.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan
A cinematic shot of a staship captain looking out over a planet in Starship Simulator
Ambitious space sim Starship Simulator boldly goes to Kickstarter to get backing
Paul McNally
Bitcoin price crash
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is The Biggest Crash Of All Time Coming?
James Spillane
Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor
Brian-Damien Morgan
Intel chip in motherboard
Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan2 hours

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' at the State of Unreal event. The Epic Games event displays...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.