Beautiful flying adventure Kid Pilot set to hit Steam VR later this month

Indie developer Flamingo Simulation Systems is hoping the upcoming release of Kid Pilot will combine childhood nostalgia with modern hardware to bring a VR experience to the whole family when it launches for PC VR later this month (May 23rd), although there is no sign of a Quest release at this stage even though the trailer heavily features the Quest 3 headset and controllers – it could just be that it is being used as a PCVR headset although Meta’s logo also appears on the trailer’s thumbnail. Curiouser and Curiouser

Set against dazzling backdrops of stunning virtual environments, Kid Pilot brings the nostalgia of playing with paper airplanes to virtual reality. Using a unique set of hand gestures, players will turn, tilt, accelerate, and navigate their plane through different aerial challenges and as you can see from the trailer getting your little plane where it needs to go is not always a walk in the park.

Mexico-based Flamingo Simulation Systems is the team bringing the game to life and says that“ Thanks to the game’s intuitive and accessible controls–navigating the toy planes with – Kid Pilot is suited for everyone, from novice gamers to dedicated VR experts.”

Featuring boss battles and quests with rewards, a quick watch of the trailer below will show you a quirky, heartwarming little VR experience that looks like it will be good fun once you get your headset on.

Kid Pilot features

Master of the Skies: Take control of your aircraft with simple hand gestures for multi-directional flight.

Continental Explorer: Earn achievement badges to unlock new maps and planes, expanding your world in Kid Pilot!

Rise to the Challenge: Adjust your flight pattern to pass through numerous obstacles, whether traversing a tiki maze or enjoying some target practice.

Fun for the Whole Family: Kid Pilot’s maps offer a range of challenges, accommodating the skills of every type of player.

Fully Immersive: Taking advantage of VR’s 360° dimensions, let yourself fly into distant lands you could only dream of!

Kid Pilot launches on Steam on May 23rd at a price of $19.99.