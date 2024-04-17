Best upcoming games for Meta Quest 3 in 2024

The Meta Quest 3 has really upped the game when it comes to standalone VR. We finally have a headset that not only can play games on the move completely untethered but if you use its clever Air Link function either with a USB cable or even on fast wifi to play PCVR games or use the Unreal Engine VR hack to play countless Unreal Engine games in VR that were never, ever intended for medium.

Today however, as much as we like using our Quest 3 to watch 3D movies and the like, we are going to be looking at some of the cool games that will be heading to Quest 3 in Standalone form over the rest of the year.

We will of course keep this updated as time passes so be sure to check back regularly, but right now, let’s take a look at what we are looking forward to in the coming weeks and months.

New Quest 3 games

New games are getting announced for the Quest 3 all the time, mainly because it is growing in popularity. We already saw it outsell the PSVR2 last year by 30 headsets to one at one stage. We took a deeper dive into the headset in general in our recent Is the Meta Quest 3 worth it article. Spoiler alert, it was a resounding yes but it all means nothing if the supply of quality games dries up. Fortunately, there is no sign of that on the horizon for the newly released hardware so here are some titles you need to be wishlisting.

Arcade Paradise VR

We can tell from how many of you were interested in our news piece announcing Arcade Paradise VR that this is going to be popular when it releases shortly. The original Arcade Paradise was a great success too but the prospect of re-living that retro feel in virtual reality is surely going to take this to the next level.

A lot of new content is being added specifically to the VR version so even if you hammered the life out of the original release, there will still be plenty of new stuff here for you. And it’s in VR.

Ultimate Swing Golf

Only announced this week the fun golf game geniuses of the past 30-plus years, stretching way back to the original Playstation, Clap Hanz are bringing their unique take on clubbing to the Quest 3 and already it is going to be amazing. If you have never been lucky enough to play an Everybody’s Golf or even Easy Come Easy Golf on Apple Arcade you should make it your mission to do so before this 1-4 player VR version hits the Quest Store.

Contractors Showdown

Contractors was a huge Quest success for those who wanted to bring their FPS Call of Duty fetish into VR and now the follow-up, Contractors Showdown, is slated for a release this spring and you can get a decent pre-order price if you jump in early.

It’s being tagged as the biggest Battle Royale in VR to date and it is going to be an instant hit, there is no doubt about that.

VR shooters are serious business though and certainly not for anybody who might suffer the effects of motion sickness, but if you get into this you will be 3D printing gun stocks for your Meta Quest 3 controllers before you know it.

Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster is my favorite funny show on TV and I am both thrilled and scared to see it approaching a release on the Quest 3. The show is out and out hilarious and the premise of making five comedians do stupid tasks the best over a ten-week season just works.

So, the chance to have a go at those tasks myself is pretty exciting, especially as it has motion-captured the hosts, comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne as well. But it is going to live and die on the quality, and possibly even the number of tasks we get.

Taskmaster VR is definitely going to be a fun party game at first, I just hope it can keep it up.

Homeworld Vast Reaches

The mainline release of Homeworld 3 may have been put back at the last minute, and it may also be about 20 years since we got the last Homeworld release but now we are soon going to be able to play a version of the game on a technology that didn’t even exist when the previous game was released.

Vast Reaches will have us commanding our fleet of starships in real time all around us in virtual space and it really might be very cool to be commanding the battles from right in the middle of the action. Hopefully, it won’t get the same kind of delay Homeworld 3 has suffered from.

There are lots more games worth keeping an eye out for so make sure you bookmark this page and we can keep you fully up to date.